‘Hunters’ Slammed by Auschwitz Memorial for ‘Dangerous’ Historical Inaccuracy

Amazon Prime’s new series “Hunters” has come under fire from the Auschwitz Memorial for being historically inaccurate.

The memorial’s Twitter account called the violent opening credits featuring a human chess game “dangerous foolishness” and a “caricature.” In the credits, which appear on all 10 episodes, a Jewish chess master is held captive and forced to play a game of chess where the pieces are represented by fellow prisoners. A person is killed whenever the chess player loses a piece.

“Auschwitz was full of horrible pain & suffering documented in the accounts of survivors. Inventing a fake game of human chess for @huntersonprime is not only a dangerous foolishness & caricature. It also welcomes future deniers. We honor the victims by preserving factual accuracy,” the account wrote.

In a comment to another Twitter user, the memorial’s account said that it offers consultation services for shows and movies that want to portray scenes accurately, but “not many of the come for a consultation.”

Even though the show is a fictional story, the memorial called any falsification of real events “disrespectful and dangerous.”

Hunters” is set in ’70s America and follows a group of vigilantes as they hunt down underground Nazis and make them pay for their crimes. It stars Al Pacino, Logan Lerman, Josh Radnor, Jerrika Hinton and Tiffany Boone.

In Variety’s review, TV critic Daniel D’Addario called the show an “exercise in genre pastiche, blending ultraviolence with brutally unfunny comedy” and says that “its nastiness, even as deployed against the world’s worst people, fugitives from justice, somehow comes to feel more like abuse of the audience.”

