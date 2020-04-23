TV News Roundup: Hulu Releases ‘The Great’ Trailer, Starring Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult (Watch)

In today’s TV news roundup, Hulu released the trailer for “The Great,” and AMC dropped a teaser for “Quiz.”

DATES

Paramount Network has announced “Yellowstone” Season 3 will premiere on June 21. The series follows the Dutton family and the conflicts that arise along the shared borders of their large cattle ranch. This season welcomes Josh Holloway to the cast that already includes Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards and Gil Birmingham.

TruTV has announced Season 3 of “At Home with Amy Sedaris” will premiere on May 20 at 10 p.m. Each week the show touches on a specific theme and features imaginative characters, how-to demonstrations, special guests, and more. Special guests this season include Laura Benanti, Arturo Castro, Michael Cera, Ann Dowd, Rachel Dratch, Bridget Everett, Ana Gasteyer, David Alan Grier, Josh Hamilton, Darrell Hammond, Jackie Hoffman, Richard Kind, David Koechner, Jane Krakowski, Debi Mazar, Michael McKean, Chris Parnell, Tim Robinson, Paul Rudd, James Saito, Peter Serafinowicz, Michael Shannon, Jason Sudeikis, Justin Theroux and Matt Walsh.

FIRST LOOKS

Netflix has released a new promo of “Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill.” The upcoming comedy special reinforces Seinfeld’s reputation as the “precision-craftsman” of stand-up comedy with a never-before-seen set. This marks Seinfeld’s first full standup special since 1998, although he released a previous special with the streamer in 2017. “Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill” premieres on May 5.

Hulu has dropped the trailer of “The Great,” a satirical series that stars Elle Fanning as Catherine the Great. The story is a modern take on the past and the roles Catherine played over her lifetime as a lover, teacher, ruler, friend and fighter. “The Great” also stars Nicholas Hoult, Phoebe Fox, Adam Godley, Gwilym Lee, Charity Wakefield, Douglas Hodge, Sacha Dhawan, Sebastian de Souza, Bayo Gbadamosi and Belinda Bromilow. The series is set to premiere on May 15.

AMC has dropped a teaser for “Quiz,” its upcoming three-episode limited series about Charles (Matthew Macfadyen) and Diana Ingram (Sian Clifford) who attempted an “audacious heist” on the show “Who Wants to Be A Millionaire” in 2001. The couple, and their accomplice Tecwen Whittock (Michael Jibson) were accused of cheating their way to a million pounds on the popular game show. “Quiz” is produced by Alice Pearse and executive produced by Dan Winch, William Village, James Graham, Stephen Frears and Andy Harries. The show premieres May 31.

PROGRAMMING

BET Plus has added “Diggstown,” a new procedural drama, to its lineup of original programming. The six-part series follows Marcie Diggs (Vinessa Antoine), a star corporate lawyer who, after her aunt commits suicide following a prosecution, decides to reconsider her priorities. Marcie, along with her team of lawyers, work directly in the community to find justice for their diverse clients, exploring issues of racism, poverty, and gender bias. “Diggstown” also stars Natasha Henstridge, C. David Johnson, Stacey Farber, Brandon Oakes, Shailene Garnett, Tim Rozon and Dwain Murphy.

GREENLIGHTS

Quibi has greenlit “Hello America,” a new comedy news show. The upcoming show is hosted by Nish Kumar who dissects US current affairs and politics from a global perspective, grounded in the format of a typical morning news show. Kumar, Tony Hernandez and Seamus Murphy-Mitchell executive produce the show. “Hello America” is produced by Jax Media.