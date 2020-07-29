Hulu’s ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ Series Enlists Jonathan Levine to Direct

Jonathan Levine has signed on to direct all eight episodes of the upcoming Hulu series adaptation of Liane Moriarty’s “Nine Perfect Strangers.”

Levine will also executive produce the series, which features an all-star cast including Nicole Kidman, Melissa McCarthy, Samara Weaving, Luke Evans, Melvin Gregg, Grace Van Patten, and Tiffany Boone.

Levine most recently directed the feature comedy “Long Shot” starring Charlize Theron and Seth Rogen. His other film directing credits include “Warm Bodies,” “The Wackness,” “50/50,” and “All the Boys Love Mandy Lane.” He also wrote “The Wackness” in addition to directing.

Bruna Papandrea will also executive produce “Nine Perfect Strangers” via Made Up Stories. She and Levine previously worked together on “Warm Bodies.” Steve Hutensky and Jodi Matterson will also executive produce for Made Up Stories. Kidman and Per Saari will executive produce for Blossom Films. McCarthy is also an executive producer, as is Moriarty, David E. Kelley, and John Henry Butterworth. Gillian Bohrer will produce. Butterworth and Kelley serve as co-showrunners and co-wrote the series along with Samantha Strauss.

The series takes place at a boutique health-and-wellness resort that promises healing and transformation as nine stressed city dwellers try to get on a path to a better way of living. Watching over them during this ten-day retreat is the resort’s director Masha (Kidman), a woman on a mission to reinvigorate their tired minds and bodies.