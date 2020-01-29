What’s Coming to Hulu in February 2020

Next month, Hulu will ring in Valentine’s Day with some counterprogramming. The streaming service will debut its original series “High Fidelity,” a gender-swapped reimagining of Nick Hornby’s novel of the same name. Previously, the book was adapted into a 2000 movie from Stephen Frears starring John Cusack. Zoë Kravitz stars as Rob Brooks, a music-obsessive record store owner in Brooklyn re-examining her previous romantic relationships to figure out what went wrong.

On the film front, the “Bridget Jones” trilogy, “Buffalo ’66,” “The Fugitive,” “Ghost” and “When Harry Met Sally” are among the new selections being offered in February. Releases from last year, like “Where’d You Go, Bernadette” and “Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral,” are also making their way onto the platform.

New seasons of reality series like “The Voice” and “American Idol” will also be available to stream later in the month.

See the complete list below.

Feb. 1

300

28 Days Later

Adam

All about E

Bridget Jones’s Diary

Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason

Bridget Jones’s Baby

Buffalo ‘66

Captain Kronos: Vampire Hunter

Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin’

Cherry Pop

Earth Girls Are Easy

For Colored Girls

The Fugitive

Getting Go: The Doc Project

Ghost

The Girl King

Hitch

Henry Gamble’s Birthday Party

Hot Guys with Guns

John Q

Judgement Day

The Last Stand

The Last Warrior

Liz in September

Lord of War

The Man Who Could Cheat Death

Margarita with a Straw

Ms. Purple

Menace II Society

Mimic

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

National Lampoon’s Dirty Movie

National Lampoon’s Dorm Daze 2: College @ Sea

National Lampoon’s European Vacation

National Lampoon’s Vacation

Naz and Maalik

The Phantom of the Opera

Precious

Robin Hood

Say Anything

Southie

The Spy Next Door

Those People

Touched with Fire

Vegas Vacation

When Harry Met Sally

Where We Go From Here

Feb. 2

Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral

Feb. 3

The Masked Singer: Season 3 Premiere

The Cabin in the Woods

Feb. 5

Warrior

Feb. 6

LEGO Masters: Series Premiere

Angel of Mine

David Crosby: Remember My Name

Disaster Movie

Wrinkles the Clown

Feb. 7

Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Season 7 Mid-Season Premiere (NBC)

Indebted: Season 1 Mid-Season Premiere (NBC)

Into the Dark: My Valentine (Hulu Original)

Feb. 9

Alive

Feb. 10

The Oscars: Special

Feb. 12

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Season 9

For Life: Series Premiere

Where’d You Go, Bernadette

Feb. 13

Mister America

Feb. 14

High Fidelity: Season 1 (Hulu Original)

The Other Guy: Season 2

Utopia Falls (Hulu Original)

Beverly Hills Ninja

From Hell

Racetime

Radioflash

Villains

Feb. 15

28 Hotel Rooms

American Ultra

Anchor and Hope

Monogamy

Princess Cyd

Feb. 17

American Idol: Season 3 Premiere

Duncanville: Series Premiere

Good Girls: Season 3 Mid-Season Premiere

Feb. 18

Super 8

Feb. 19

Getaway

Feb. 22

The Prince

Feb. 25

The Voice: Season 18 Mid-Season Premiere

Run the Race

Feb. 28

After the Wedding