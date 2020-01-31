×

Hulu CEO Randy Freer to Step Down

By

Joseph's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Photo by Stewart Cook/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Hulu CEO Randy Freer is set to depart as the head of the streaming service.

The move comes as Disney, which now owns Hulu, looks to more closely integrate the streamer with its Direct-to-Consumer & International division.

“I am grateful for my time at Hulu, and the opportunity to work and learn with an incredibly talented and dedicated group of people,” Freer said. “I also want to thank Kevin [Mayer] and The Walt Disney Company, as well as NBCUniversal and Fox, for providing me the opportunity to lead Hulu during a time of tremendous growth and significant industry transformation. Hulu has established itself as a leading choice for consumers looking for the best TV service available today, and I am confident Hulu will thrive inside Disney under DTCI’s leadership and resources.”

Freer will remain in his role for the next several weeks to assist with the transition.

“I want to thank Randy for his leadership the last two years as CEO and for his collaboration the past several months to ensure an exceptionally bright future for Hulu,” said Mayer, chairman of Disney Direct-to-Consumer & International. “With the successful launch of Disney+, we are now focused on the benefits of scale within and across our portfolio of DTC businesses. Further integrating the immensely talented Hulu team into our organization will allow us to more effectively and efficiently deploy resources, rapidly grow our presence outside the U.S. and continue to relentlessly innovate. There is a tremendous amount of opportunity ahead, and I am confident in our ability to accelerate our positive momentum and better serve consumers.”

More to come…

More TV

  • Hulu CEO Randy Freer Step Down

    Hulu CEO Randy Freer to Step Down

    Hulu CEO Randy Freer is set to depart as the head of the streaming service. The move comes as Disney, which now owns Hulu, looks to more closely integrate the streamer with its Direct-to-Consumer & International division. “I am grateful for my time at Hulu, and the opportunity to work and learn with an incredibly [...]

  • SOUNDTRACK Netflix

    'Soundtrack' Canceled After One Season at Netflix

    Netflix has canceled the musical drama “Soundtrack” after one season, Variety has confirmed. The series had originally been set up as a pilot at Fox before moving to the streamer with a series order. It was described as a romantic musical drama that looked at the love stories connecting a diverse, disparate group of people in [...]

  • David Nevins, Michael Schneider. David Nevins,

    CBS' David Nevins on New Boss George Cheeks, the ViacomCBS Merger So Far and Kobe Bryant

    CBS chief creative officer David Nevins expects a “natural transition” over the next few months as George Cheeks takes over as president and CEO of CBS Entertainment Group and outgoing acting CEO Joe Ianniello departs the company. “I’ve known George and I think he and I will work really well together,” Nevins told Variety on [...]

  • Lost Boys

    'Lost Boys' Reboot Gets Second CW Pilot Order

    The CW has ordered two more pilots for the 2020-2021 season, including a second formal order for a series reboot of the 1987 film “The Lost Boys.” The network had previously ordered a “Lost Boys” pilot last season before ultimately passing. The network remained high on the project, however, and decided to redevelop it. In [...]

  • Owen Wilson Wonder

    'Loki' Disney Plus Series Casts Owen Wilson

    Owen Wilson has joined the upcoming “Loki” series at Disney Plus, Variety has confirmed with sources. The exact details of Wilson’s role are being kept under wraps. Tom Hiddleston will star in the series, reprising his role from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Variety exclusively reported in November that Sophia Di Martino is also attached to star. Wilson [...]

  • HLN Talent On-set 2019 Robin Meade

    Meet Robin Meade, the Morning News Anchor No One Wants to Mess With

    Spend an hour watching Robin Meade and you might start to feel a little dizzy. Meade, the long-standing HLN morning anchor, was holding forth earlier this week at 6 a.m. on “Morning Express,” the program that takes up the biggest part of the CNN-owned network’s schedule. She had to juggle the biggest stores of the [...]

  • BEAT SHAZAM: Host Jamie Foxx (C)

    'Beat Shazam' Renewed for Season 4 at Fox

    “Beat Shazam” has been picked up for a fourth season at Fox. Jamie Foxx will return as host and executive producer, while his daughter Corinne will also return as the show’s deejay. The game show pits three teams of two against the clock and each other as they attempt to identify the biggest hit songs [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad