How to Watch Variety’s 10 Animators to Watch Panel Presented by Nickelodeon

Variety‘s 10 Animators to Watch will be honored this year during an hour-long panel presented by Nickelodeon. The discussion will celebrate the up-and-coming talent in the industry and present Variety‘s annual Creative Impact in Animation award to “Book of Life” and “Maya and the Three” animator Jorge Gutiérrez.

The panel discussion is taking place today, Oct. 19 at 4 p.m. PT/ 7 p.m. ET on both the Nickelodeon and Variety YouTube channels. It will feature the work of Variety‘s 10 Animators to Watch and Gutiérrez, and will explore the future of animation.

Variety‘s 10 Animators to Watch are Elaine Bogan (“Spirit Riding Free”); Myke Chilian (“Tig ‘n Seek”); L.C. Crowley, Brandon Barr and Greg Jonkajtys (“The Liberator”); Aminder Dhaliwal (“Woman World”); Tiffany Ford (“Craig of the Creek”); Brittany Myers (“Over the Moon”); Amanda Qian Li (“Tangled: The Series”); John Trabbic III (“SpongeBob SquarePants”); Genevieve Tsai (“Animaniacs”) and Anne Walker Farrell (“Duncanville”).

“We are so excited to continue our partnership with our friends at Variety to celebrate animation and the wonderful talent being honored this year,” said Ramsey Naito, President of Nickelodeon Animation. “The world is changing, the landscape is changing, and we all continue to evolve and change with it, and this year’s event will express the ultimate level creativity and passion that goes into this beloved medium we call animation. Nickelodeon’s biggest defining hits have always been creator-driven, inspired kid stories told with humor, authenticity and full of heart, and Variety is the perfect partner to help find the next generation of artists and talent to help tell new stories for today’s audience.”