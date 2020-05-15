TV Ratings: ‘How to Get Away With Murder’ Finale Draws Largest Audience Since 2018

“How to Get Away With Murder” signed off with an ending to die for on ABC last night, scoring its largest audience since Oct. 2018.

The final appearance of Viola Davis as Annalise Keating scored a 0.7 rating among adults 18-49 and 3.2 million total viewers. That represents the show’s highest rating of its sixth and final season, as well as its largest Live+Same Day audience by around 300,000. ABC won the night overall, thanks also to the “Station 19” finale, which topped the night for scripted at a 0.9 rating and 5.9 million viewers, which represents a slight up tick from the penultimate episode which scored a 0.8 and drew 5.6 million viewers.

An episode of “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire” kicked off the night for the Disney-owned network with a 0.9 and 6.5 million pairs of eyeballs, the largest audience that the Jimmy Kimmel-hosted version of the game show has managed so far.

CBS came second on the night, with a new episode of “Man With a Plan” delivering a 0.7 and 5.5 million viewers, followed by “Broke” with a 0.6 and 4.6 million. Replays of “Young Sheldon,” “Mom” and “S.W.A.T.” came in at a 0.7, a 0.6 and a 0.4 respectively.

The “Council of Dads” convened once again on NBC, coming in even week-to-week at a 0.4 rating and 2.8 million viewers. Episode 2 of “Blindspot” season 5 was also even at a 0.3 and 1.9 million viewers, matched in terms of rating by a “Law & Order: SVU” replay in the 10 p.m. time slot.

“Katy Keene,” which at this point is pretty much the only CW show that the network is yet to make a renewal decision on, closed its first season with a 0.1 rating and 464,000 viewers, failing to score a boost of any kind. “In the Dark” was also even at a 0.1 and 341,000 viewers.

Finally on Fox, the next installment of “Celebrity Watch Party” scored a 0.3 and 1.6 million viewers, followed by a “Mental Samurai” replay with a 0.4 and 1.5 million.