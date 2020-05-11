What to Watch on TV This Week: ‘How to Get Away With Murder’ Finale and ‘The Great’

Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV.

Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. As many across the country continue to practice self-isolation due to coronavirus, why not while away a few hours on some of the shows below?

This week, “How to Get Away With Murder” bows out on ABC, and “The Great” debuts on Hulu.

“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs The Reverend,” Netflix, Tuesday

Following in the footsteps of the “Bandersnatch” episode of “Black Mirror,” Kimmy Schmidt is back for one final adventure, and this time it’s interactive! The special will see Kimmy sets off on her biggest journey yet across three states, and the viewer get to decide how the story goes. Will you defeat the Reverend (Jon Hamm) and get Kimmy to her wedding on time? Or will you accidentally start a war against the robots? It’s entirely up to you. The special also stars Tituss Burgess, Jane Krakowski, Carol Kane, and Daniel Radcliffe.

“How to Get Away With Murder,” ABC, Thursday, 10 p.m.

“How to Get Away With Murder” is signing off this week after six dramatic, powerful seasons on ABC. Tune in to see the inimitable Viola Davis do her thing one final time in the Shonda Rhimes show, and find out who killed Annalise.

“The Great,” Hulu, Friday

Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult star in this irreverent period show from “The Favourite” screenwriter Tony McNamara. Fanning plays a young queen Catherine (who isn’t great yet), married to the idiotic, violent Peter of Russia (Hoult). The show has plenty of the witty dialogue and quirkiness that viewers will recognize from McNamara’s 2018 film.

“Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020,” ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, Saturday, 8 p.m.

Recent high school graduates can tune in to any of the four major networks to see former President Barack Obama deliver a commencement speech to them and their three million fellow grads across the country. This one-hour primetime special will bring together notable figures to give a joyful tribute to America’s Class of 2020. Joining President Obama will be the likes of LeBron James, Malala Yousafzai, the Jonas Brothers, and more.