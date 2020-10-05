ABC Gives Production Commitment to Silicon Valley Drama From ‘How to Get Away With Murder’ Creator

ABC has given a production commitment to a drama series from “How to Get Away With Murder’s” Pete Nowalk.

Titled “Valley of the Gods,” the series is described as a high-stakes drama about the most powerful people in Silicon Valley and the hungry, underestimated outsiders trying to claw their way in.

Nowalk will serve as writer and executive producer on the series, with Joanna Coles also serving as executive producer on the project. ABC Signature will produce. Both Nowalk and Coles are currently under overall deals at the studio.

Nowalk previously created and served as executive producer and showrunner on the hit ABC series “How to Get Away with Murder.” The show, part of the suite of Shondaland shows at the broadcaster, wrapped up its six-season run back in May. Along the way, it picked up ten Emmy nominations, with series star Viola Davis winning the award for best actress in a drama series in 2015. Nowalk’s other credits include the Shondaland shows “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Scandal.”

Pete is repped by UTA and Sloane Offer.

Coles was previously the chief content officer of Hearst and served as editor in chief of both Cosmopolitan and Marie Claire. She previously shephereded the reality shows “Running in Heels” and “So Cosmo” during her time at Hearst. She is also an executive producer on the popular Freeform series “The Bold Type,” which is inspired by her life and career.

She is repped by UTA, Brillstein Entertainment Partners, and Gang Tyre.