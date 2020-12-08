‘Hoops’ Canceled at Netflix After One Season (EXCLUSIVE)

Adult animated comedy “Hoops” has been canceled at Netflix after just one season, Variety has learned exclusively.

The show premiered on the streamer on Aug. 21. Per an individual with knowledge of the decision to end the series, Netflix looks at a show’s viewership versus its cost and decided not to proceed with Season 2.

Jake Johnson starred as a hot-headed, foul-mouthed high school basketball coachwho thinks turning around his god awful team will take him to the “big leagues” and turn his miserable life around.

The show also starred Ron Funches, Cleo King, Natasha Leggero, A.D. Miles, Steve Berg, Rob Riggle, and Sam Richardson. It also featured the voices of Nick Swardson, Eric Edelstein, Mary Holland, Gil Ozeri, and Max Greenfield.

Ben Hoffman created the series and served as executive producer in addition to voicing the character Time Bomb. Phil Lord and Chris Miller also executive produced along with Johnson and Seth Cohen. 20th Television was the studio, with Bento Box Entertainment serving as the animation house.

The show received generally poor reviews upon its release, holding a 14% critical approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. In her review for Variety, Caroline Framke wrote “Because for as wild as ‘Hoops’ can be, it just doesn’t have much in the way of punchlines at all. Johnson’s good, but he’s not good enough to sell yet another one of Ben’s meltdowns as even vaguely interesting, let alone funny.

Netflix has a number of adult animated shows on its current slate, including “Big Mouth,” “Disenchantment,” “F Is for Family,” and upcoming shows like “Agent King” and “Entergalactic.”