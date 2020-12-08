‘Home Economics’ Starring Topher Grace Ordered to Series at ABC

ABC has ordered the single-camera comedy “Home Economics” to series.

The series will air on the broadcast network in Spring 2021. The show was originally developed as part of the 2020 pilot season. Following the production shutdown caused by the pandemic, ABC announced in June that it planned to film a number of its pilots — including “Home Economics” — later in the year.

The series is inspired by the life of co-creator Michael Colton. It examines the relationship between three adult siblings: one in the 1 percent, one middle-class, and one barely holding on.

Along with Grace, the series stars Caitlin McGee, Jimmy Tatro, Karla Souza, and Sasheer Zamata. Shiloh Bearman, Jordyn Starr Curet, Chloe Jo Rountree and JeCobi Swain also star.

“Home Economics” was written and executive produced by Colton and John Aboud. Grace executive produces in addition to starring, along with Eric and Kim Tannenbaum of The Tannenbaum Company. Jason Wang of The Tannenbaum Company will co-executive produce. The series is a co-production between Lionsgate TV and ABC Signature.

The other ABC pilots held over for filming under COVID safety conditions were: drama “Rebel” starring Katey Sagal and based on the life of Erin Brockovich; “Harlem’s Kitchen,” an ensemble drama featuring Delroy Lindo and inspired by chef Marcus Samuelsson; comedy “Bossy” (formely “Kids Matter Now”) from Shana Goldberg-Meehan; and comedy “Work Wife,” based on the relationship between Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.

ABC previously announced that the vampire drama “The Brides” and the sequel series pilot “Thirtysomething(else)” would not be moving forward. Both were pegged as early frontrunners for series orders before the pandemic upended the traditional pilot season