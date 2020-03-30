×

What to Watch on TV This Week: ‘Home Before Dark’ Debuts, ‘Hawaii Five-0’ Says Aloha

This week, “Home Before Dark” debuts on Apple TV Plus, and “Hawaii Five-0” signs off on CBS.

“Homefest: James Corden’s Late Late Show Special,” CBS, Monday, 10 p.m.

James Corden seeks to channel the spirit of bringing people together by keeping them apart with this one-hour special packed with music, magic and comedy. The show will feature performances from BTS in South Korea, Andrea Bocelli in Italy, Dua Lipa in London, and the trio of Billie Eilish, Finneas and John Legend from Los Angeles.

“Nailed It!,” Netflix, Wednesday

Nicole Byer and Jacques Torres are back for a fourth season of substandard baking. This season will feature kids in the kitchen and liquid nitrogen, a potential recipe for disaster. Guest judges in this edition include Adam Scott, Fortune Feimster, and Gabby Douglas.

Home Before Dark,” Apple TV Plus, Friday

Inspired by the reporting of real-life young investigative journalist, Hilde Lysiak, this new Apple series follows a young girl (Brooklynn Prince) who moves from the city of Brooklyn to the small lakeside town her father left behind. Her dogged pursuit of the truth leads her to unearth a cold case that everyone in town, including her own father (Jim Sturgess), tried hard to bury. The series is directed and executive produced by “Crazy Rich Asians” helmer Jon M. Chu.

Hawaii Five-0,” CBS, Friday, 9 p.m.

The cast of “Hawaii Five-0” is saying Aloha one last time this week, as the reboot of the 1968 series comes to an end after 10 seasons on CBS. Tune in to see Alex O’Loughlin, Scott Caan and co. fighting crime one last time on the beautiful island.

