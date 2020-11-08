Hollywood and ‘Jeopardy!’ Contestants Mourn Alex Trebek: ‘A True, True Gentleman’

After the news broke on Sunday morning that longtime “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek had died, Hollywood and former “Jeopardy!” contestants alike took to social media to honor him.

According to Sony, Trebek died after a long battle with pancreatic cancer surrounded by family and friends. He taped “Jeopardy!” up until Oct. 29, meaning that episodes Trebek hosted will continue to air through Dec. 25 of this year. During his 36 years as host, Trebek made an immeasurable impact on both people he met and those who watched him through a television screen.

Musician John Legend honored Trebek, writing: “I was obsessed with Jeopardy as a nerdy kid growing up in Ohio. I’ve loved and revered Alex Trebek since I can remember. What an iconic career.”

I was obsessed with Jeopardy as a nerdy kid growing up in Ohio. I’ve loved and revered Alex Trebek since I can remember. What an iconic career. RIP Alex Trebek. — John Legend (@johnlegend) November 8, 2020

Ryan Reynolds mentioned that Trebek filmed a cameo for his upcoming film “Free Guy.” “He was so gracious and funny. In addition to being curious, stalwart, generous, reassuring and of course, Canadian,” Reynolds wrote. “We love you, Alex. And always will.”

Alex Trebek was kind enough to film a cameo for our film Free Guy last year despite his battle. He was gracious and funny. In addition to being curious, stalwart, generous, reassuring and of course, Canadian. We love you, Alex. And always will. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) November 8, 2020

“Seinfeld” star Jason Alexander wrote, “He was a sweet, smart and graceful gentleman always and will be missed as he rests in gentle peace.” He finished his post with, “Who is Alex Trebek?,” playing on the way that “Jeopardy!” contestants must answer all questions.

He was a sweet, smart and graceful gentleman always and will be missed as he rests in gentle peace. Who is Alex Trebek?#RIPAlexTrebek — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) November 8, 2020

Mario Lopez, who has also become a television host, tweeted a photo of him and Trebek with the caption: “An inspiring, strong, distinguished legend of a man. What is Alex Trebek?”

An inspiring, strong, distinguished legend of a man.

What is Alex Trebek? #RIP pic.twitter.com/bzumNChYWq — Mario Lopez (@mariolopezviva) November 8, 2020

Trebek’s fellow game show host Steve Harvey paid tribute by calling him “the classiest game show host of all time.” “His style was real to me… condolences to his entire family and fans,” Harvey wrote.

My heart is so sad over the passing of the classiest game show host of all time!!! His style was real to me …… condolences to his entire family and fans #AlexTrebek pic.twitter.com/3zMFAmpAXT — Steve Harvey (@IAmSteveHarvey) November 8, 2020

Viola Davis called Trebek “A true, true gentleman and courageous hero.”

RIP Alex Trebek. A true, true gentleman and courageous hero. May flights of angels sing thee to thy rest 💛 pic.twitter.com/autbyxnlcs — Viola Davis (@violadavis) November 8, 2020

Former “Jeopardy!” contestant James Holzhauer, who had a 32-game winning streak on the show, wrote: “It was one of the great privileges of my life to spend time with this courageous man while he fought the battle of his life. You will never be replaced in our hearts, Alex.”

It was one of the great privileges of my life to spend time with this courageous man while he fought the battle of his life. You will never be replaced in our hearts, Alex. https://t.co/LLoUASRMa9 — James Holzhauer (@James_Holzhauer) November 8, 2020

Burt Thakur, another “Jeopardy!” contestant who learned English from watching the show, paid tribute to Trebek with a poem by Rainer Maria Rilke. “I am overwhelmed with emotion right now and my heart goes out to the Trebek family,” Thakur added.

When with proud joy we lift Life's red wine up

To drink deep of the mystic shining cup

And ecstasy through all our being leaps—

Death bows his head and weeps. I am overwhelmed with emotion right now and my heart goes out to the Trebek family. #Jeopardy #alextrebek @jeopardy pic.twitter.com/klFwYw9Cau — Burt Thakur (@albertthakur) November 8, 2020

Ken Jennings, the highest-earning game show contestant of all time, posted a photo of him and Trebek taking a selfie. “Alex wasn’t just the best ever at what he did. He was also a lovely and deeply decent man, and I’m grateful for every minute I got to spend with him,” Jennings tweeted.

Alex wasn’t just the best ever at what he did. He was also a lovely and deeply decent man, and I’m grateful for every minute I got to spend with him. pic.twitter.com/CdHCcbqmp2 — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) November 8, 2020

Jackie Fox of rock band The Runaways, who appeared on “Jeopardy!” in 2018, wrote: “I feel so honored to have been able to play five games with this very gracious and capable icon.”

I feel so honored to have been able to play five games with this very gracious and capable icon. Condolences to his friends and family and to the family of past and present Jeopardy staffers and contestants. https://t.co/VTsM6GlX0I — Jackie Fuchs a/k/a Jackie Fox (@JackieFox1976) November 8, 2020

Chairman of Disney, Robert Iger, tweeted: “He graced us with warmth, wit and pure elegance, which is why we welcomed him into our homes night after night, year after year.”

We mourn the loss of #alextrebek -a friend, a colleague, an icon. He graced us with warmth, wit & pure elegance, which is why we welcomed him into our homes night after night, year after year.

We are deeply saddened for his wife Jean, his family & millions of Jeopardy fans. — Robert Iger (@RobertIger) November 8, 2020

Justin Trudeau, the Prime Minister of Canada, where Trebek was born, wrote: “We have lost an icon. Almost every night for more than three decades, Alex Trebek entertained and educated millions around the world, instilling in so many of us a love for trivia.”

We have lost an icon. Almost every night for more than three decades, Alex Trebek entertained and educated millions around the world, instilling in so many of us a love for trivia. My deepest condolences to his family, friends, and all who are mourning this tremendous loss. pic.twitter.com/XoobAfJwBv — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) November 8, 2020

“Growing up, he made me feel like my nerdiness was valuable and I loved learning from watching jeopardy,” Padma Lakshmi wrote. “It was our family’s nightly pleasure.

I’m so saddened that Alex Trebek has passed. Growing up, he made me feel like my nerdiness was valuable and I loved learning from watching jeopardy. It was our family’s nightly pleasure. https://t.co/MQLfQz6Fa1 — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) November 8, 2020

Musician Charlie Puth wrote: “The soundtrack of my life was hearing his voice every night at 7 p.m. There will never be a host quite like him ever again.”

My heart is heavy hearing of Alex Trebek’s passing. The soundtrack of my life was hearing his voice every night at 7pm. There will never be a host quite like him ever again. God bless him and his family. And may his legacy forever live on. (Insert final Jeopardy music here.) pic.twitter.com/Qz61Bkamet — Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) November 8, 2020

See more reactions below.

We lost a hosting legend today and a real gentleman Alex Trebek. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family and his Jeopardy family. pic.twitter.com/hV414az4Q5 — Chris Harrison (@chrisbharrison) November 8, 2020

Alex Trebek was like a family member who I watched every night. I remember going to the set to watch him tape a show before I started my TV career. He was a big influence and one of a kind. Rest In Peace, Alex. https://t.co/B9wq95uRg4 — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) November 8, 2020

And now, one last clue: KNOWLEDGE for $1,000

Answer:

“He nurtured a Television safe-space for smart people” Question:

“Who was Alex Trebek (1940-2020) ?” Farewell, patron saint of geeks. Jeopardy host since 1984 pic.twitter.com/RECC5zvFDN — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) November 8, 2020

I’m weeping…as a quiz bowl High Schooler Jeopardy was my favorite evening snack. After school I would watch Jeopardy on the couch and play along. This weird little show made me feel like my collection of facts were power. Thank you Alex TREBEK 4 letting me feel powerful. RIP. — MOST TONY NOMINATED ONEHIT WONDER Jeremy O. Harris (@jeremyoharris) November 8, 2020

I was on JEOPARDY! twice. In 1998 I was on the first ever Back to School special. Alex Trebek was so nice to 15+ 10-11 year olds — my nightmare. I wore a too shiny silver shirt from Limited Too, which Alex kept joking (kindly) about needing sunglasses to look at. RIP. #Jeopardy pic.twitter.com/QxgD9m9XI4 — 17 Minute Rain Delay (@KendraJames_) November 8, 2020

alex trebek.

RIP.

We both worked out of NBC Burbank at start of our careers.

Later reminisced about our good fortune.

Classy, modest and gifted.

#@%* cancer! — Tom Brokaw (@tombrokaw) November 8, 2020

Damn. 😞 Rest in love, Alex Trebek. ❤️❤️❤️❤️⛅️ — Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) November 8, 2020

RIP Alex Trebek. I’ll never forget this moment…_b pic.twitter.com/S4M2EZoe87 — Silversun Pickups (@SSPU) November 8, 2020

A man who dedicated his career to fostering knowledge, curiosity, and the love of the game. – Who is Alex Trebek? Thank you for the many years of discovery and learning. @Jeopardy #AlexTrebek pic.twitter.com/UODf34ohVK — Katherine McNamara (@Kat_McNamara) November 8, 2020

Answer: A really awesome icon in television, snarkiness, information, childhood family nights, human decency, hilarious SNL skits, and inspiration to keep fighting. Who is #AlexTrebek? #RIPAlexTrebek #RIPAlex pic.twitter.com/Yuu14cXWu9 — Aaron Wolf (@TheAaronWolf) November 8, 2020

Alex Trebek hosted Jeopardy for 36 years. What an incredible career and remarkable life. I’m sending love to his family and fans. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) November 8, 2020

I'm honored to have known Alex Trebek, have a few meals with him, have him share some of his wisdom. On the @TCM cruise, he got me to swim w/ the dolphins. No one else could've done that. He was the best at what he did, as was this other fellow. I'm lucky to have known them both. pic.twitter.com/cUXJLa4jk5 — Ben Mankiewicz (@BenMank77) November 8, 2020