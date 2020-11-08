×
Switch edition between U.S. Edition Asia Edition Global Edition
Read Next: Alex Trebek, Revered Host of ‘Jeopardy!’ for 36 Years, Dies at 80

Hollywood and ‘Jeopardy!’ Contestants Mourn Alex Trebek: ‘A True, True Gentleman’

FILE - In this May 5,
Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

After the news broke on Sunday morning that longtime “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek had died, Hollywood and former “Jeopardy!” contestants alike took to social media to honor him.

According to Sony, Trebek died after a long battle with pancreatic cancer surrounded by family and friends. He taped “Jeopardy!” up until Oct. 29, meaning that episodes Trebek hosted will continue to air through Dec. 25 of this year. During his 36 years as host, Trebek made an immeasurable impact on both people he met and those who watched him through a television screen.

Musician John Legend honored Trebek, writing: “I was obsessed with Jeopardy as a nerdy kid growing up in Ohio. I’ve loved and revered Alex Trebek since I can remember. What an iconic career.”

Ryan Reynolds mentioned that Trebek filmed a cameo for his upcoming film “Free Guy.” “He was so gracious and funny. In addition to being curious, stalwart, generous, reassuring and of course, Canadian,” Reynolds wrote. “We love you, Alex. And always will.”

“Seinfeld” star Jason Alexander wrote, “He was a sweet, smart and graceful gentleman always and will be missed as he rests in gentle peace.” He finished his post with, “Who is Alex Trebek?,” playing on the way that “Jeopardy!” contestants must answer all questions.

Mario Lopez, who has also become a television host, tweeted a photo of him and Trebek with the caption: “An inspiring, strong, distinguished legend of a man. What is Alex Trebek?”

Trebek’s fellow game show host Steve Harvey paid tribute by calling him “the classiest game show host of all time.” “His style was real to me… condolences to his entire family and fans,” Harvey wrote.

Viola Davis called Trebek “A true, true gentleman and courageous hero.”

Former “Jeopardy!” contestant James Holzhauer, who had a 32-game winning streak on the show, wrote: “It was one of the great privileges of my life to spend time with this courageous man while he fought the battle of his life. You will never be replaced in our hearts, Alex.”

Burt Thakur, another “Jeopardy!” contestant who learned English from watching the show, paid tribute to Trebek with a poem by Rainer Maria Rilke. “I am overwhelmed with emotion right now and my heart goes out to the Trebek family,” Thakur added.

Ken Jennings, the highest-earning game show contestant of all time, posted a photo of him and Trebek taking a selfie. “Alex wasn’t just the best ever at what he did. He was also a lovely and deeply decent man, and I’m grateful for every minute I got to spend with him,” Jennings tweeted.

Jackie Fox of rock band The Runaways, who appeared on “Jeopardy!” in 2018, wrote: “I feel so honored to have been able to play five games with this very gracious and capable icon.”

Chairman of Disney, Robert Iger, tweeted: “He graced us with warmth, wit and pure elegance, which is why we welcomed him into our homes night after night, year after year.”

Justin Trudeau, the Prime Minister of Canada, where Trebek was born, wrote: “We have lost an icon. Almost every night for more than three decades, Alex Trebek entertained and educated millions around the world, instilling in so many of us a love for trivia.”

“Growing up, he made me feel like my nerdiness was valuable and I loved learning from watching jeopardy,” Padma Lakshmi wrote. “It was our family’s nightly pleasure.

Musician Charlie Puth wrote: “The soundtrack of my life was hearing his voice every night at 7 p.m. There will never be a host quite like him ever again.”

See more reactions below.

0 Comments

More From Our Brands

ad