‘Holey Moley’ Sets Two-Part Highlight Special at ABC

“Holey Moley” is heading for two playoff holes.

ABC has teed up two special episodes of the mini-golf competition series, the first of which will air right after the season 2 finale. The hourlong specials give viewers an inside look into the making of the show, and will be commentated by “Holey Moley” regulars Rob Riggle and Joe Tessitore from the “Holey Moley” clubhouse.

Riggle and Tessitore will answer fan questions, share memorable on set moments, and relive the best and worst wipeouts from the season. According to ABC, the special will also feature never-before-seen putts and check in on season one winners. Executive producer Stephen Curry and sideline correspondent Jeannie Mai will also make an appearance.

The special’s first part, appropriately named “Holey Moley II: The Sequel: The Special: Unhinged, Part One,” will air Sept. 10 at 9 p.m., while the second part, which is of course called “Holey Moley II: The Sequel: The Special: Unhinged, Part Deux,” will air in the same time slot exactly a week later.

“Holey Moley” has been one of ABC’s most solid performers this summer. Thus far, the show is averaging around a 0.7 rating among adults 18-49 in Live+Same Day, and 3.7 million viewers per episode. That puts it in second place in the Disney-owned network’s summer charts, behind only “Celebrity Family Feud.” According to ABC, the series is up 17% in total viewers versus last season after 35 days of delayed viewing on linear and digital platforms.

Before season 2 hit the course, so to speak, “Holey Moley” creator Chris Culvenor spoke to Variety about what changes were being made and answered the fundamental question that humans have been asking themselves for generations: Does mini golf qualify as a sport?

“I would like to say that it does count as a sport,” Culvenor deemed. “Though it might be a sport from another dimension.”

“Holey Moley” is produced by Eureka Productions and Unanimous Media. Culvenor, Paul Franklin, Wes Dening, Charles Wachter, Michael O’Sullivan, Jeron Smith, Erick Peyton and Curry serve as executive producers.