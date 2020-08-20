‘Hitmen’ Renewed for Season 2 at Sky, Peacock (EXCLUSIVE)

Mel and Sue are coming back for “Hitmen” seconds.

Their Sky series “Hitmen,” which premiered on Peacock in the U.S. earlier this month, has been renewed for a second season, Variety has learned exclusively.

In “Hitmen,” former “Great British Bake Off” hosts Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins play Jamie and Fran, who are trying to make their way in the world with only each other to rely on. They also just happen to kill people for a living.

The show debuted in the U.K. on Sky One back in March, and Giedroyc tells Variety that plans for when and how to shoot the second outing are well under way.

“We’re very excited because series 2 has now been officially greenlit and we’re going to film, fingers crossed, in the new year, whenever it’s possible for us to do that,” Giedroyc says.

“Hitmen” is created, written and produced by Joe Markham and Joe Parham, who have “talked at length” with Giedroyc and Perkins about the direction for season 2.

“All four of us agree that the really fun stuff in ‘Hitmen’ is the friendship stuff. It’s almost like our job is by the by, we could be managing a gentleman’s outfitters, we could be running a fruit stall, but it’s the friendship that’s at the heart of it,” says Giedroyc .”I think that’s something we’re going to explore and have a little more fun with in season 2.”

Each episode of “Hitmen” is essentially a three-hander between Fran, Jamie, and the poor hit they have tied up in the back of their yellow murder wagon.

Mel and Sue agree that the simple, smaller scale of the show could make shooting under strict coronavirus production protocols a little easier, and both also suggest their own, typically amusing, workaround.

“If Sue and I quarantine together after Christmas, maybe in our caravan next to the set, then we’ll be totally good to go in the van sequences,” Giedroyc says, semi-jokingly. “And then I suppose we just need to be careful with anyone else that joins us and obviously the entire crew. We’re going to have to gather up together, the whole bloody crew. These guidelines seem to be changing quite rapidly and who knows what’s going to happen.”

“The caravan is a tight squeeze, I’m not going to lie to you,” adds Perkins. “This is not an Angelina Jolie-style Winnebago, this is a 1980s British, beige caravan. But put us in that for 14 days and we will emerge hopefully good to go.”

“Hitmen” is executive produced by Myfanwy Moore, Siobhan Bachman, Morwenna Gordon, produced by Arnold Widdowson, and hails from Tiger Aspect in association with Sky Studios.

It’s one of several international series to launch on Peacock. Other include the David Schwimmer-led comedy “Intelligence,” and BBC crime drama “The Capture.”