Netflix Unveils Trailer for ‘History of Swear Words’ Hosted by Nicolas Cage (TV New Roundup)

In today’s TV news roundup, Netflix unveiled a trailer for “History of Swear Words,” and Fox released a trailer for “Call Me Kat.”

FIRST LOOKS

Netflix unveiled a trailer for its upcoming series, “History of Swear Words,” set for release on Jan. 5. The six-episode series, hosted by Nicolas Cage, explores the origins, pop culture-usage and cultural impact of curse words through interviews with guests Joel Kim Booster, DeRay Davis, Open Mike Eagle, Nikki Glaser, Patti Harrison, London Hughes, Jim Jefferies, Zainab Johnson, Nick Offerman, Sarah Silverman, Baron Vaughn and Isiah Whitlock Jr. It is produced by Funny Or Die and B17 Entertainment, an Industrial Media company. Watch the trailer below.

Lifetime released a trailer for its new documentary, “Whitney Houston & Bobbi Kristina: Didn’t We Almost Have It All,” set to air on Feb. 6. The two-hour movie zooms into the parallel lives of Houston and her daughter, who grapple with similar challenges — living in the shadow of their famous parents, receiving criticism for their love lives and turning to drugs and alcohol for emotional support. Through in-depth conversations, the documentary looks at the ups and downs of their lives, while celebrating their successes. It was produced by Entertainment One and Creature Films for Lifetime. Watch the trailer below.

Fox debuted a trailer for its new series “Call Me Kat,” set to debut on Jan. 3. Based on the BBC UK series “Miranda,” the comedy series stars Mayim Bialik as the titular woman who is eager to prove to the world that she can live a fulfilling life despite being single at 39. It sees Kat navigating her relationship with her mother (Swoosie Kurtz) and running her own cat café in Louisville, Ky. Kyla Pratt, Cheyenne Jackson, Leslie Jordan and Julian Gant also star in the series. Watch the trailer below.

PROGRAMMING

The CW will showcase a new docuseries, “All American Stories,” across its broadcast and streaming platforms, including the CW app and CW Seed. The first special, featuring a clip from the third season of “All American,” will broadcast on Jan. 11, while the second “All American Stories” special will air on Feb. 1, heading to CW Seed at a later date. Co-hosted by Yogi Roth and former NFL linebacker Spencer Paysinger, the series spotlights eight athletes who overcame various obstacles in their careers. It is produced by CW Seed and Blue Ox Films by executive producers Taylor Kavanaugh, Jonathan Baruch and Roth.



The first season of “Limetown” is now streaming for free on Peacock. The series, based on the podcast of the same name created by Zack Akers and Skip Bronkie, originally launched on Facebook Watch in 2019. It stars Jessica Biel as Lisa Haddock, an investigative journalist who looks into a case of 300 people disappearing from a small town in Tennessee. With no witnesses and survivors, Lisa searches new clues to solve the mysterious case.

Fox will air a special preview of its new animated series, “The Great North,” on Jan. 3 at 8:30 p.m. From the executive producers of “Bob’s Burgers,” “The Great North” will feature voices of Nick Offerman, Jenny Slate, Will Forte and Megan Mullally. An all-new episode of “The Simpsons” will then air at 9 p.m., followed by the ninth and final season premiere of “Last Man Standing” at 9:30 p.m.