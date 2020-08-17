History Plans New Slate of Programming Devoted to Analyzing 9/11

History plans two new hour-long documentaries and an original eight-part podcast devoted to coverage of the infamous events of September 11, 2001.

The two documentaries, “9/11: The Final Minutes of Fight 93” and “9/11: The Pentagon,” will debut Friday, September 11 at 8 pm. and 9 p.m. eastern, and will offer perspective on events that took place on United Flight 93 and at the Pentagon. The podcast, Blindspot: The Road to 9/11, is hosted by WNYC reporter Jim O’Grady and is co-produced in partnership with WNYC Studios. It will debut September 9, and weave together voices experts in intelligence and national security, as well asassociates of the terrorists involved in the incident.

“History is dedicated to remembering the catastrophic events of September 11 with compelling and new premium content,” said Eli Lehrer, executive vice president and general manager for the A+E Networks-owned outlet, in a prepared statement. “We are honored to continue to commemorate the unrelenting bravery of the individuals who lost their lives that day – one Americans and our history will never forget.”

The documentary on Flight 93 uses previously classified streams of evidence to piece together what really happened on board, including voicemails, air traffic control transmissions and first person testimony ad well as top-secret audio recording. The Pentagon documentary uses raw eyewitness accounts to illuminate what happened at the government building that day.,

“9/11: The Final Minutes of Flight 93” is produced for History by Naked Television. Simon Andreae serves as executive producer for Naked Television. Dolores Gavin and Jim Pasquarella serve as executive producers for History.

“9/11: The Pentagon” is produced for History by Railsplitter Pictures in association with The Nacelle Company. Executive producers are Matthew Ginsburg and Tim Healy for Railsplitter Pictures. Brian Volk-Weiss and Cisco Henson are executive producers for The Nacelle Company. Kristen Burns serves as the co-executive producer. Zachary Behr serves as executive producer for History.

Blindspot: The Road to 9/11 is co-produced by History and WNYC Studios The 8-part podcast series is based on the television documentary “Road to 9/11,” produced by Left/Right for History.