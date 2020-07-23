‘His Dark Materials’ Season 2 Trailer Teases Andrew Scott’s Character, Lyra in a New World (Watch)

Lyra and Will are venturing into new worlds.

HBO unveiled the first trailer for season 2 of “His Dark Materials,” which played at the very beginning of the show’s Comic-Con@Home panel.

The trailer revealed Andrew Scott’s character for the first time, showing him to be more than capable with a knife. Viewers also got a look at Lyra (Dafne Keen) and Will (Amir Wilson) meeting up for the first time in a strange new world.

As a quick refresher, season 1 ended with Lyra being betrayed by her father Lord Asriel (James McAvoy), who murdered her best friend Roger in order to use his dust to form a bridge to a new world. Understandably distraught by this turn of events, Lyra decided to follow him into the unknown, while her mother Mrs. Coulter (Ruth Wilson) opted to stay in her world.

Based on “The Subtle Knife” (the second novel in Philip Pullman’s “His Dark Materials” trilogy), season 2 will see Lyra arrive in a strange and mysterious abandoned city called Cittàgazze, where she encounters Will, the boy first seen in the human world in season 1, who is also running from a troubled past.

During the panel, executive producer Jane Tranter and the cast discussed the pressures of bringing Pullman’s beloved books to the small screen for this adaptation.

“The most gratifying thing is that fans of the book have become fans of the television adaptation,” Tranter said.

Earlier this morning, three new cast members were announced for the series’ second outing.

Legendary British actor Terence Stamp is joining the cast as Giacomo Paradisi, “Cleaning Up” star Jade Anouka will play Ruta Skadi, and “Peaky Blinders” alumna Simone Kirby will bring the character of Dr. Mary Malone to life.

The original “His Dark Materials” trilogy is comprised of “The Golden Compass” (also known as “Northern Lights”), “The Subtle Knife” and “The Amber Spyglass.” Pullman has also written a prequel, “La Belle Sauvage,” and has embarked on a new book that picks up where the trilogy left off.

