Hiro Murai, Nate Matteson’s Super Frog Inks First-Look Deal With FX

Super Frog, the production company founded by Hiro Murai and Nate Matteson, has signed first-look deal with FX Productions.

Under the deal, the company will develop scripted and unscripted programming for FX and potentially other divisions of Walt Disney Television.

“We are thrilled to continue our relationship with FX as we build our company,” Murai and Matteson said. “They’ve long been advocates of bold, artistic storytelling, and we look forward to making many new projects together.”

This is not the first such deal Murai has had with FX, as he was previously under a first-look deal with the company. He is known for his work on the Emmy-winning FX series “Atlanta,” on which he serves as an executive producer and director.

“Hiro Murai is one of the most innovative and talented directors in media today and his contributions to ‘Atlanta’ have also showcased his ability to produce incredible stories,” said Nick Grad, president of original programming for FX Entertainment. “We are thrilled to renew our first-look deal with Hiro and include Nate Matteson and Super Frog under this new deal with FX Productions to develop new series based on their creative vision.”

Founded last year by Murai and Matteson, Super Frog is currently producing the Netflix feature “Where I End,” “Man Alive” at 20th Century Fox, and “Station 11” for HBO Max, the last of which Murai also directed. Murai and Matteson began their partnership in 2012, when Murai began to emerge as a leader in music videos. Matteson managed him while he transitioned into television and features.

In addition to his work on “Atlanta,” Murai won a Grammy for best music video for his collaboration with Childish Gambino (aka “Atlanta” star and creator Donald Glover) on “This Is America.” Murai has also directed select episodes of HBO’s “Barry” and recently directed Amazon’s “Guava Island,” which starred Glover and Rihanna.

Murai is reped by UTA, Grandview, Jackoway Tyerman, and by Doomsday Entertainment for commercials and music videos. Matteson is repped by UTA, Grandview, and Myman Greenspan.

(Pictured: Hiro Murai)