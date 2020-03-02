What to Watch on TV This Week: ‘Hillary’ and ‘Dave’ Debut

Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV.

Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. This week, “Dave” premieres on FXX and the Hillary Clinton docuseries launches on Hulu.

“Breeders,” FX, Monday, 9 p.m.

Tune in for this new comedy which stars Martin Freeman and Daisy Haggard as warts and all parents who oscillate from hugging their kids to screaming at them. The series hails from “The Thick of It” writers Chris Addison and Simon Blackwell.

“Dave,” FXX, Wednesday, 10 p.m.

Based on the life of rapper and comedian Dave Burd (a.k.a. Lil Dicky), the show is centered on a neurotic man in his late twenties who has convinced himself that he’s destined to be one of the best rappers of all time. It was co-created by Burd and Jeff Schaffer, and has the likes of Kevin Hart on board as an executive producer.

“Amazing Stories,” Apple TV Plus, Friday

Steven Spielberg’s reimagining of his original anthology series, which veered between horror, sci-fi, and fantasy, takes flight this week on Apple TV Plus. The new series will explore the the world’s wonders through the viewpoint of contemporary filmmakers, writers, and directors. Edward Kitsis and Adam Horowitz of “Once Upon a Time” are showrunning, with Spielberg serving as executive producer.

“Hillary,” Hulu, Friday

The highly anticipated docuseries on Hillary Clinton drops this week on Hulu. “Hillary” interweaves never-before-seen 2016 campaign footage with biographical chapters of Clinton’s life. It features exclusive interviews with Clinton herself, as well as Bill Clinton, and Chelsea Clinton, and seeks to examine how she became such a divisive political figure.