Hillary Clinton-Produced Drama ‘The Woman’s Hour’ in Development at The CW

The CW is in development on a script for “The Woman’s Hour,” an anthology drama based on the Elaine Weiss book “The Woman’s Hour: The Great Fight to Win the Vote” that is being produced by former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton alongside Amblin Television and Warner Bros. Television.

The first season of the drama will examine the suffragette’s battle to ratify the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote. Each season of the drama will look to highlight those who have changed history and whose impact reverberates to the present.

Clinton, Weiss, and Amblin Television’s Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey are executive producing the series, with “Halt and Catch Fire” co-executive producer Angelina Burnett serving as writer, showrunner and executive producer.

Amblin Television optioned the rights to the book in 2018 after Clinton brought the project to Amblin chairman Steven Spielberg; the book first came to Clinton’s attention after Weiss strove to get her novel to the former Secretary of State, noting the parallels between the women’s suffrage movement and the 2016 presidential election.

