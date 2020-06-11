‘Hightown’ Renewed for Season 2 at Starz

Crime drama “Hightown” has been renewed for a second season at Starz, the premium cabler announced Thursday.

The news comes after the series has aired just four episodes, with the first episode having aired on May 17. Per Starz, the series premiere set viewership records across Starz OTT platforms. In the Nielsen Live+7 ratings, the show is averaging 1.5 million viewers per episode.

“Hightown” is set on Cape Cod. It follows Jackie Quiñones (Monica Raymund), a hard-partying National Marine Fisheries Service agent, who has her free-wheeling life thrown into disarray when she discovers a body on the beach – another casualty of Cape Cod’s opioid epidemic. As a result of this trauma, Jackie takes the first steps toward becoming sober, until she becomes convinced that it’s up to her to solve the murder.

The series also stars James Badge Dale, Riley Voelkel, Shane Harper, Amaury Nolasco, Atkins Estimond, and Dohn Norwood also star.

“Hightown” was created and executive produced by Rebecca Cutter. Gary Lennon executive produces along with Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman, and KristieAnne Reed from Jerry Bruckheimer TV. Ellen H. Schwartz also serves as executive producer. Rachel Morrison directed the first two episodes of the series. The series is produced by Jerry Bruckheimer Television and Lionsgate Television.

“Rebecca, Gary and Jerry delivered an elevated and well-executed drama that embodies all the hallmarks of a Starz premium series with its dynamic, edgy storytelling, multicultural cast and female leadership both in front of and behind the camera,” said Christina Davis, president of original programming at Starz. “Audiences are already deeply engaged with these flawed and complex characters and in a second season we will continue to dive deeper into the relationships between them amidst the shifting tides on the Cape.”