‘Hightown’ Creator Rebecca Cutter Inks Overall Deal With Lionsgate Television

Rebecca Cutter is deepening her ties with Lionsgate.

Having created drama “Hightown” for the company’s Starz network, Cutter has now signed an overall deal with Lionsgate Television.

As part of the new multi-year deal, Cutter will continue to develop and produced scripted content across broadcast, cable and streaming for Lionsgate TV’s slate.

“I’m thrilled to expand my partnership with the Lionsgate family, which truly encourages collaboration and enables storytellers to push the envelope through their content unapologetically,” said Cutter. “Together, we’ll continue to bring dynamic stories and multidimensional characters that challenge and excite television audiences.”

News of the deal comes around three months after “Hightown” was picked up for a second season by Starz. Per the network, the Jerry Bruckheimer TV-produced show set viewership records across its OTT platforms.

“Rebecca has a powerful creative voice and unique vision that embraces bold, provocative and exciting stories that are also empowering,” said Lionsgate EVP of television and head of development Scott Herbst. “We’re humbled that she’s chosen us as her creative home and look forward to working together on creating more premium content that resonates with television viewers everywhere.”

Set in Cape Cod, “Hightown” follows Jackie Quiñones (Monica Raymund), a hard-partying National Marine Fisheries Service agent, who has her free-wheeling life thrown into disarray when she discovers a body on the beach – another casualty of Cape Cod’s opioid epidemic. It also stars James Badge Dal.

Other than “Hightown,” Cutter’s other credits include the Fox series “Gotham,” and CBS drama “The Mentalist.” She is represented by both Rain Management Group (RMG) and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein.