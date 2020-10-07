‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ Holiday Special Set at Disney Plus

The cast of “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” is reuniting for holiday special at Disney Plus.

The 45-minute special will debut on Dec. 11 on the streamer and will feature renditions of holiday classics, popular hits, and a medley of Hanukkah favorites. It will also feature a special sneak preview of the show’s upcoming second season.

Series regulars Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett, Matt Cornett, Sofia Wylie, Larry Saperstein, Julia Lester, Dara Reneé, Frankie Rodriguez, Joe Serafini, Mark St. Cyr and Kate Reinders will share anecdotes of memorable holidays from their childhoods, best presents, favorite traditions, family photos, and New Year’s resolutions. Bassett will also debut an acoustic version of an original song which he wrote for Season 2.

“The holidays remind us of the universal importance of family and loved ones,” said Tim Federle, executive producer and director of the special. “The cast of ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ is its own kind of family, and we are delighted to have the opportunity to share their favorite holiday music and traditions with our viewers.”

“High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special: The Soundtrack,” featuring holiday songs performed by the cast in the special, will be available beginning Nov. 20 on all major music services and streaming platforms.

The special is executive produced by “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” creator and executive producer Federle and Ashley Edens.

“High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” was one of the launch titles on Disney Plus when it debuted last November. The show is set at East High School, the setting and filming location of the original movies. It introduces members of the drama club and their faculty advisors as they work their way to opening night of their school’s first-ever production of “High School Musical: The Musical.” It was renewed for a second season ahead of the series premiere.