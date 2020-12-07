What to Watch on TV This Week: ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special’

Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV.

Each week, Variety's TV team combs through the week's schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them.

This week, “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” launches its holiday special, and “Pennyworth” returns for season 2.

“Transplant,” NBC, Tuesday, 9 p.m.

Tune in for the two final episodes of “Transplant” season 1, which are airing back-to-back this Tuesday on NBC. The Canadian show has been hit for the network, and plenty of viewers will want to find out how the stories of Bash, Magalie and the other doctors wrap up for their freshman outing.

“House of Ho,” HBO Max, Thursday

This docuseries follows the lives of a wealthy Vietnamese-American family in Houston who’ve built a multimillion-dollar empire. The reality show depicts the power struggles and family drama originating from Binh and Hue, immigrants who proudly achieved the American dream, and their adult children Washington and Judy, who find themselves under constant pressure to live up to their parents’ impossible expectations.

“High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special,” Disney Plus, Friday

Festive cheer is coming early for “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” fans, as the show’s stars belt out their favorite Christmas, Hanukkah and New Year’s songs in this 45-minute special. As well as recounting their fondest holiday memories, the cast will also introduce a sneak peek at season 2 of the show.

“Pennyworth,” Epix, Sunday, 9 p.m.

Tune in for premiere of “Pennyworth” season 2, which follows on from the explosive events of last season and finds England embroiled in a devastating civil war. Now running The Delaney, a black-market Soho club that welcomes everyone, Alfred (Jack Bannon) is now in search of a way out and has got his eye firmly set on America.