What to Watch on TV This Week: ‘High Fidelity’ Premieres, ‘Outlander’ Returns

Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV.

Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. This week, “High Fidelity” with Zoe Kravitz debuts on Hulu, and “Outlander” returns for season 5 on Starz.

“Survivor,” CBS, Wednesday, 8 p.m.

“Survivor” returns for its landmark 40th season this week with a two-hour premiere. However, the show still has a cloud hanging over it after the misconduct allegations of last season and accusations that the network and producers didn’t handle the situation well.

“Narcos: Mexico,” Netflix, Thursday

Diego Luna is back for a second season as the fierce, infamous Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo, leader of the Guadalajara Cartel. Season 2 sees him struggle to maintain control, grow his empire, and reconcile the betrayals and sacrifices he had to make on his way to becoming El Padrino. Scoot McNairy is a notable addition to the cast for season 2.

“High Fidelity,” Hulu, Friday

Zoe Kravitz stars in this reimagining of the classic 2000 romantic comedy and the novel by Nick Hornby. The series transposes the action to New York City and tells the story of Rob (Kravitz), a female record store owner who revisits past relationships through music and pop culture, while trying to get over her one true love.

“Visible: Out on Television,” Apple TV Plus, Friday

This new five-part docuseries explore themes such as invisibility, homophobia, the evolution of the LGBTQ character, and coming out in the television industry. Each hour-long episode will be narrated by Janet Mock, Margaret Cho, Asia Kate Dillon, Neil Patrick Harris and Lena Waithe respectively.

“Outlander,” Starz, Sunday, 8 p.m.

Season 5 of “Outlander” premieres this week, starting off from a point of marital bliss for Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie (Sam Heughan). However, as ever, things will soon take a more strenuous turn for the two love birds.