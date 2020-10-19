HBO Sets Tropical Resort Limited Series ‘White Lotus,’ Production to Begin This Month

HBO has ordered the satirical limited series “The White Lotus.”

Hailing from writer, director, and executive producer Mike White, the six-episode series is set at an exclusive tropical resort and follows the exploits of various guests and employees over the span of a week. Production is set to begin this month in Hawaii under COVID-19 guidelines.

The cast includes: Murray Bartlett, Connie Britton, Jennifer Coolidge, Alexandra Daddario, Fred Hechinger, Jake Lacy, Brittany O’Grady, Natasha Rothwell, Sydney Sweeney, and Steve Zahn.

“Mike is an unparalleled talent whose groundbreaking work has transformed both the film and TV space,” said Francesca Orsi, executive vice president of HBO Programming. “We couldn’t be happier to collaborate with him again on yet another hilarious and perceptive piece that exposes the complexities of life and humanity itself.”

White previously co-created the HBO series “Enlightened” alongside Laura Dern, who also starred. He is also known for his feature writing credits, which include “Beatriz at Dinner,” “School of Rock,” “Nacho Libre,” “Orange County,” and the recent Disney Plus film “The One and Only Ivan.”

“It’s beyond exciting to return to HBO with this project and such an incredible cast,” said White. “I am very grateful to everyone who has made it possible for us to bring our little bubble to Hawaii, a place I am proud to think of as a second home.”

David Bernad and Nick Hall also serve as executive producers on “The White Lotus,” with Mark Kamine co-executive producing.

Bartlett is repped by Paradigm and Anonymous Content. Britton is repped by WME, Untitled Entertainment, and Hansen Jacobson. Coolidge is repped by UTA and Mosaic. Daddario is repped by UTA, Untitled, Rogers & Cowan PMK, and Jackoway Tyerman. Hechinger is Repped by A3 Artists Agency, Brillstein Entertainment Partners, ID PR and attorney Ryan Levine. Lacy is repped by UTA and Beth Rosner Management. O’Grady is repped by ICM, Suskin Management, and Jackoway Tyerman. Rothwell is repped by CAA;,Edna Cowan Management, Jackoway Tyerman, and Sechel PR. Sweeney is repped by Paradigm Hansen Jacobson. Zahn is repped by UTA and Principal Entertainment LA.