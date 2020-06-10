TV News Roundup: HBO Releases ‘I’ll Be Gone in the Dark’ Trailer (Watch)

In today’s TV News roundup, HBO released a trailer for its upcoming docuseries “I’ll Be Gone in the Dark,” and SeriesFest revealed its line-up for its virtual festival, featuring panel discussions, workshops and screenings.

RENEWALS

TLC has ordered additional episodes of “Find Love Live!” which will begin airing on June 22 at 11 p.m. New episodes will continue to premiere on Mondays each week. The unscripted dating series comes from Discovery Studios and is hosted by Sukanya Krishnan.

DATES

Hulu has shifted premiere dates for two of its upcoming programs: “Love, Victor” will now premiere on June 17 and “Taste the Nation” will premiere on June 18. The moves have been made to provide room for discussion around Juneteenth on June 19, which will mark 155 years since slavery was abolished in the United States.

FIRST LOOKS

HBO has released a trailer for its upcoming documentary series “I’ll Be Gone in the Dark.” The six-part docuseries draws from the late Michelle McNamara’s book of the same name that investigates the Golden State Killer case. The first episode will premiere on June 28 at 10 p.m., with new episodes becoming available on the streamer on subsequent Sundays. Liz Garbus, Dan Cogan, Patton Oswalt, Dave Rath, and McNamara serve as executive producers. Paul Haynes and Billy Jensen serve as co-executive producers. Watch the trailer below.

HBO Max has released a trailer for Season 2 of “Doom Patrol.” The DC Comics adaptation reunites a group of the property’s strangest teenage heroes to save the world once again. The first three episodes of Season 2 will premiere on the streamer and on DC Universe on June 25, with one episode releasing weekly on Thursdays for the following six weeks. The series comes from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. Jeremy Carver, Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Chris Dingness serve as executive producers. Watch the trailer below.

HBO Max has also released a trailer for its upcoming series “Karma.” The six-episode series follows 16 teenagers competing in physical and mental challenges while discovering how their interactions with one another affect their success in the game. The series premieres on June 18. Michelle Khare hosts. The series comes from Story Syndicate and is executive produced by JD Roth, Adam Greener and Sara Hansemann for GoodStory Entertainment with Fred Pichel serving as executive producer and showrunner. Watch the trailer below.

LATE NIGHT

Tonight, Robert De Niro, James Blake and Lenny Kravitz will appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”; Pete Davidson will appear on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”; Stacey Abrams and Megan Rapinoe will appear on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”; Michael Moore and Bel Powley will appear on “Late Night with Seth Meyers”; Gayle King and Adam Lambert will appear on “The Late Late Show with James Corden,” and former vice president Joe Biden will appear on “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah.“

FESTIVALS

SeriesFest has unveiled its programming lineup for SeriesFest: Season 6, a virtual festival experience including competition screenings, panel discussions and workshops taking place from June 18 to June 24. The lineup includes a screening of the new Starz drama “P-Valley,” followed by a Q&A with the cast and crew. Other events include discussions from the teams behind “Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet,” “Killing Eve,” “NOS4A2,” Unbreaking America,” “City So Real” and “DeadMeat.” The “Innovation Talk” series will feature conversations with Jeffrey Katzenberg, Mike Fries, Kathleen Finch, Meredith Verdone and Teri Weinberg.

The Paley Center for Media has announced “Ramy,” “Snowpiercer,” Greg Berlanti, Jimmy Fallon and Tracy Oliver are joining its Paley Front Row series. “Ramy” kicks things off on June 12 at 9 a.m. PT with a conversation featuring Ramy Youssef, May Calamawy, Laith Nakil and Steve Way, while Jennifer Connelly, Daveed Diggs and Alison Wright will talk “Snowpiercer” on June 19. Berlanti will also take part in a Pride-focused conversation on June 19. Conversations with Fallon and Oliver are set for June 26. All conversations will be available to view on the Paley Center’s YouTube channel and all will launch at 9 a.m. PT on their respective dates.