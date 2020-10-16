‘The Vow’ Gets Second Installment at HBO

With an organization as twisted as NXIVM, there are always more stories to tell.

Filmmakers Jehane Noujaim and Karim Amer will deliver a second installment of their docuseries “The Vow,” coming to HBO in 2021, the premium cabler announced Friday.

Back in September, Noujaim teased this possibility with Variety, saying, “We reached out to everybody involved — many people, on all sides of the story — and we are continuing to film.”

The new installment, being called “The Vow Part Two, will be set against the backdrop of NXIVM head Keith Raniere’s federal trial. Raniere started NXIVM as a multi-level marketing company, selling courses on self-improvement and self-empowerment. As the years went on, subgroups within the larger organization began to pop up, including Jness, a women’s only group, and DOS, a master-slave subgroup that came with sexual abuse and physical branding of its female members or “slaves.”

Raniere was convicted of crimes including sex trafficking and conspiracy in June 2019, and he is scheduled to be sentenced this fall. The second part of the series is designed to follow the “legal and emotional journeys of the group’s founders, supporters and defectors” HBO described, looking at NXIVM’s leadership in both the United States and Mexico. It also promises to deliver “new evidence and stunning revelations” that came to light as the federal prosecutors and defense attorneys battled for opposing views of justice.”

Allison Mack, who worked with Raniere to create DOS, was arrested in 2018 on sex trafficking, sex trafficking conspiracy and forced labor conspiracy charges, pled guilty to racketeering charges in April 2019, and is still awaiting sentencing as well. There is not yet confirmation on whether she will be interviewed for “The Vow Part Two.”

This news comes just days before the first season of “The Vow” is set to air its finale (on Oct. 18). That same night Starz will debut its own NXIVM docuseries, “Seduced: Inside the NXIVM Cult,” which puts survivor India Oxenberg and her mother Catherine Oxenberg’s stories in the spotlight.