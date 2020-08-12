HBO, Sky Order Horror Comedy Series ‘The Baby’

HBO and Sky are teaming on the co-production “The Baby.”

The eight-episode series is described as a darkly comic horror series co-created by Siân Robins-Grace and Lucy Gaymer. When 38-year-old Natasha is unexpectedly landed with a baby, her life of doing what she wants, when she wants, dramatically implodes. Controlling, manipulative and with violent powers, the baby twists Natasha’s life into a horror show. Where does it come from? What does it want? And what lengths will Natasha have to go to in order to get her life back?

“With ‘The Baby,’ we want to explore the powerful anxiety around the question of whether or not to have children,” said Robins-Grace and Gaymer. “The ambivalence of not knowing, the bafflement at everyone else’s certainty and the suspicion that the whole thing is one millennia-long scam. We’re thrilled to be working with such a phenomenal team of producers to help us bring this weird baby into the world with HBO and Sky.”

The series will be produced by SISTER and Proverbial Pictures for Sky and HBO. HBO, Sky, and SISTER previously collaborated on the award-winning limited series “Chernobyl.”

“’The Baby’ is by turns dark, comedic, and horrifying,” said Cameron Roach, director of drama for Sky Studios. “The vision that Siân and Lucy are bringing to life is truly unique.”

Jane Featherstone, Carolyn Strauss, Naomi de Pear, Katie Carpenter, and Robins-Grace will serve as executive producers on the series, with Gaymer producing. “The Baby” will be filmed in the UK in 2021.

“Siân and Lucy’s exploration of motherhood is as funny and resonant as it is twisted,” said Amy Gravitt, executive vice president of HBO Programming. “’The Baby’ gives voice to all the women who just don’t know. We’re thrilled to be partnering again with Jane Featherstone, Carolyn Strauss, and our friends at Sky.”

Robins-Grace was most recently co-executive producer on the upcoming Netflix series “Kaos.” Prior to this, she worked at Eleven as head of development, where she helped developed the hit Netflix series “Sex Education” with creator Laurie Nunn.

Gayme has been working as a freelance line producer and production manager. Her previous credits include “The Witchfinder,” “Wonderdate,” “Living in Fear,” “Gangs of London,” “Liar,” and “True Horror.” She also worked in house at Carnival Films and Eleven.

“We are so inspired by the horrific and hilarious vision that Siân and Lucy have for ‘The Baby’ and fell in love with Siân’s script the moment we read it,” the SISTER team said. “Natasha and the baby are two rare beings who we can’t wait to bring to life.”