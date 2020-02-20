HBO Releases Trailer for ‘Westworld’ Season 3

A month away from the third season premiere of HBO’s “Westworld,” and the premium cabler has released a new trailer.

“I was born into this world, and my first memories of it are pain,” says Evan Rachel Wood’s Dolores, as she enters a new realm. “For my kind, there was one place we were never allowed to go, one place we were never allowed to see: your world.”

After she speaks those telling words, a flying vehicle that is designed to look like a drone flies over water towards a city: “Westworld” will be stepping out of the park to explore what the real world looks like this season.

Returning alongside Wood in this third season are Thandie Newton, Tessa Thompson, Ed Harris and Jeffrey Wright. Aaron Paul joins them as a new member of the cast, as do Vincent Cassel, Lena Waithe, Scott Mescudi, Marshawn Lynch, John Gallagher Jr., Michael Ealy, and Tommy Flanagan.

The trailer also features interactions between Dolores and Paul’s character, as he asks her who she is and she tells him that they are a lot alike. “They put you in a cage, decided what your life would be. They did the same thing to me,” she says.

Meanwhile, Newton’s Maeve is given the task of tracking Dolores down to kill her, but Dolores has a violent plan of her own in play.

“New gods are coming,” Wood’s Dolores says. “They’re very angry.”

“Westworld,” inspired by the film written by Michael Crichton, is executive produced by Jonathan Nolan, Lisa Joy, J.J. Abrams, Athena Wickham, Richard J. Lewis, Ben Stephenson, and Denise Thé, through Kilter Films, and Bad Robot Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

“Westworld” returns to HBO with its third season on Sunday, March 15. Watch the new trailer above.