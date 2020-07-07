Matthew A. Cherry Animated Series ‘Young Love’ Greenlit at HBO Max

HBO Max has ordered a 12-episode season of “Young Love,” an animated series based on the characters from Matthew A. Cherry and Sony Pictures Animation’s Oscar-winning animated short, “Hair Love.”

Creator Cherry will showrun the series with Carl Jones, the animation creative best known for “The Boondocks” and “Black Dynamite”; Blue Key Entertainment’s Monica A. Young, who produced “Hair Love,” will executive produce the streaming service’s new show alongside Lion Forge Animation’s David Steward II and Carl Reed.

“I am beyond excited to continue telling the story of Stephen, Angela and Zuri and further explore the family dynamics of a young Black millennial family we established in our short film Hair Love as an animated series,” said Cherry. “Couldn’t ask for better partners in Sony Pictures Animation and HBO Max in helping us get ‘Young Love’ out to the world.”

“Hair Love” explored the relationship between an African American father and his daughter, Zuri, as he does her hair for the first time.

“Young Love,” which will flesh out the story of that family, takes “an honest look into the world of the Young family – including millennial parents Stephen and Angela, their daughter Zuri and her pet cat Rocky – as they juggle their careers, marriage, parenthood, social issues, and multi-generational dynamics all while striving to make a better life for themselves.”

“’Hair Love’ struck a chord that is still resonating deeply with audiences of all ages,” said Billy Wee, HBO Max’s senior vice president of original animation. “Matthew and Sony Animation’s creative voices are a welcomed addition to the HBO Max family and we can’t wait to bring this joyous story to the world.”

Sony Pictures Animation executive VP of creative and “Hair Love” producer Karen Rupert Toliver called it a “privilege” to continue working with Cherry, adding that he has “gift for tapping into meaningful stories that touch our hearts. I personally can’t wait to collectively laugh and cry with the Young family.”

Last month Cherry inked a first-look deal with Warner Bros. Television Group. Both HBO Max and WBTVG are part of WarnerMedia.