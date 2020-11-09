HBO Max to Air Episodes of ‘Titans,’ ‘Flight Attendant’ on TNT, TBS, truTV Over Thanksgiving

TNT, TBS, and truTV are set to air blocks of HBO Max programming over the Thanksgiving holiday.

The first episodes of the DC series “Titans” and the new Kaley Cuoco series “The Flight Attendant” will both air during the “Thanksgiving to the HBO Max” block, which will run from Nov. 26-29 on each network. The DC films “Aquaman,” “Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice,” and “Wonder Woman” will also air, with “Aquaman” making its network premiere. Elsewhere, Melissa McCarthy will offer a sneak peek of her HBO Max original film “Superintelligence.”

For “The Flight Attendant,” Cuoco will host a curated marathon of “Big Bang Theory” episodes leading up to the airing of the new show’s pilot. Throughout each day, QR codes will appear on-screen along with network and show specific URLs giving viewers access to subscribe for a free 7-day trial of HBO Max.

‘”Thanksgiving to the HBO Max’ is an excellent demonstration of the powerful synergies that are possible at WarnerMedia,” said Brett Weitz, general manager of TNT, TBS and truTV. “With so many of us spending time in front of the television after Thanksgiving dinner and leftovers on top of leftovers, it’s wonderful that we get to offer free trials of HBO Max and present some of their incredible originals to the audience of our three linear networks. This type of partnership speaks to the strength our core networks continue to have within WarnerMedia’s overall business.”

The move comes as media companies are shifting their priorities to emphasize digital and streaming as the so-called Streaming Wars heat up. WarnerMedia and parent company AT&T previously shuttered the linear network Audience earlier this year, turning it into a barker channel in the lead up to the HBO Max launch.

The full schedule is as follows (all times are in ET)

Thursday, November 26:

TNT

11 a.m. – 2 p.m. – “Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice”

2 p.m. – 5 p.m. – “Man of Steel”

5 p.m. – 8 p.m. – “Wonder Woman”

8 p.m. – 11 p.m. – “Aquaman” (Network Premiere)

11 p.m. – 12 a.m. – “Titans” (HBO Max Original)

TBS

6 a.m. – 8 a.m. – “The Lego Ninjago Movie”

8 a.m. – 11 a.m. “The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies”

11 a.m. – 1 p.m. – “Shrek Forever After”

1 p.m. – 6 p.m. – “Friends” marathon

6 p.m. – 8:15 p.m. – “The Wizard of Oz”

8:15 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. – “The Wizard of Oz”

10:30 p.m. – 11 p.m. – “The Big Bang Theory”

truTV

7:30 a.m. – 9 a.m. – “The Carbonaro Effect”

9 a.m. – 11 a.m. – “Impractical Jokers” marathon

1 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. – “Impractical Jokers” marathon

3:30 p.m. – 6 p.m. – “Impractical Jokers: Inside Jokes” marathon

6 p.m. – 10 p.m. – “Impractical Jokers” marathon

11 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. – “Impractical Jokers: Inside Jokes”

11:30 p.m. – 2 a.m. – “Impractical Jokers” marathon

Friday, November 27:

TNT

11 a.m. – 2 p.m. – “Wonder Woman”

7 p.m. – 10 p.m. – “Aquaman”

10 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. – “Justice League”

TBS

6 a.m. – 8:00 a.m. – “Tammy”

8:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. – “Life of the Party”

10:00 a.m. – 3:08 p.m. – “Friends” marathon

3:08 p.m. – 5:10 p.m. – “Life of the Party”

5:10 p.m. – 7 p.m. – “Tammy”

7:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. – “Crazy Rich Asians”

9:30 p.m. – 12:00 a.m. – “Crazy Rich Asians”

truTV

7:30 a.m. – 9 a.m. – “The Carbonaro Effect”

9 a.m. – 11 p.m. – “Impractical Jokers” marathon

11 p.m. – 1 a.m. – “Tacoma FD” marathon

Saturday, November 28:

TNT

2 p.m. – 4:45 p.m. – “Man of Steel”

4:45 p.m. – 7 p.m. – “Justice League”

7 p.m. – 10 p.m. – “Wonder Woman”

10 p.m. – 1 a.m. – “Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice”

TBS

6 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. – “Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life”

8:30 a.m. – 11 a.m. – “Godzilla”

11 a.m. – 6 p.m. – “Friends” marathon

6 p.m. – 11 p.m. – “The Big Bang Theory” marathon

truTV

6 a.m. – 8 a.m. – “Adam Ruins Everything” marathon

8 a.m. – 12 p.m. – “Impractical Jokers” marathon

2 p.m. – 4 p.m. – “Impractical Jokers” marathon

5 p.m. – 6 p.m. – “Impractical Jokers: Inside Jokes” marathon

6 p.m. – 9 p.m. – “Tacoma FD” marathon

9 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. – “Impractical Jokers” marathon

Sunday, November 29:

TNT

12 p.m. – 2 p.m. – “The Lego Batman Movie”

2 p.m. – 5 p.m. – “Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice”

5 p.m. – 8 p.m. – “Wonder Woman”

8 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. – “Suicide Squad”

10:30 p.m. – 1 a.m. – “Suicide Squad”

TBS

6 a.m. – 8 a.m. – “The Lego Movie”

8 a.m. – 10 a.m. – “Galaxy Quest”

10 a.m. – 12 p.m. – “Old School”

12 p.m. – 6 p.m. – “Friends” marathon

6 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. – “The Big Bang Theory” marathon (Kaley Cuoco’s favorite episodes)

10:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. – “The Flight Attendant” (HBO Max original)

truTV

1 p.m. – 4 p.m. – “Tacoma FD” marathon

4 p.m. – 5 p.m. – “Impractical Jokers” marathon

5 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. – “Impractical Jokers: Inside Jokes”

6:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. – “Impractical Jokers” marathon