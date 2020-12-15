HBO Max Releases Season 4 Teaser Trailer for ‘Search Party’ (TV News Roundup)

In today’s TV news roundup, HBO Max unveiled the teaser trailer for the fourth season of its original dark comedy “Search Party” and production company Sister acquired the exclusive rights to adapt Lydia Millet’s critically-acclaimed novel “A Children’s Bible” to a limited series.

FIRST LOOKS

HBO Max Original “Search Party,” which will debut its fourth season Jan. 14, released a teaser trailer. The dark comedy follows four self-absorbed post-grads who become entangled in a mystery when a former college acquaintance disappears. Season 4 picks up as Dory (Alia Shawkat) is held prisoner by her stalker Chip (Cole Escola). Her friends Portia (Meredith Hagner), Elliott (John Early) and Drew (John Reynolds) must connect the dots and put their traumatic pasts behind them to save Dory. Watch the teaser trailer below.

PROGRAMMING

WWE’s annual holiday greeting video will showcase WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and Superstars John Cena, Sasha Banks, Randy Orton and more fighting the year 2020, a personified dumpster fire, in the ring as more than 1,000 virtual fans cheer them on. The video will be broadcast during Friday Night SmackDown on Fox.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

CuriosityStream announced industry veteran Brandon Fong’s appointment as senior vice president and head of North American distribution, where he will oversee the company’s expansion. As part of the role, Fong is charged with securing and negotiating new distribution deals and developing strategic business relationships as well as strengthening existing partnerships with diversified growth opportunities, content licensing deals and new marketing channels. Previously, Fong was the senior vice president of digital business development at STX Entertainment.

DEALS

Global production and development company Sister has acquired the exclusive rights to adapt Lydia Millet’s critically-acclaimed apocalyptic climate change novel “A Children’s Bible” into a limited series. The story follows 12 mature children on a forced vacation with their privileged, neglectful parents who must deal with the dangerous outside world when a destructive storm descends upon them. Tayarisha Poe will write, direct and executive produce. Kate Fenske will executive produce for Sister and Complementary Colors’ Jonah Disend will co-executive produce.

LATE NIGHT

Tonight, Carey Mulligan and Alanis Morissette will appear on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” while Kristen Wiig, Graham Norton and Jack Harlow will be on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” Anderson Cooper, Andy Cohen and Whoopi Goldberg are tonight’s guests on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” and Amanda Seyfried, Craig Robinson and Mehdi Hasan are featured on “Late Night With Seth Meyers.” Barack Obama will be on “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah.”