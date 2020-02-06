HBO Max Says Jameela Jamil Will Not MC Ballroom Competition Series

HBO Max has released a statement following significant backlash to its announcement that “The Good Place” star Jameela Jamil had been tapped to MC and judge its ballroom voguing competition series “Legendary.”
“Yesterday, HBO Max was excited to announce Dashaun and Jameela’s involvement in the series ‘Legendary.’ For clarity, Dashaun is the series’ MC/Commentator, and Jameela heads up the panel of judges alongside Leiomy, Law, and Megan,” the statement, released late Wednesday night, read.
The initial release from the forthcoming streamer clearly stated that Jamil had been chosen to carry out both important roles of MC and judge on the show. However, the release produced a negative response, particularly from members of the LGBTQ community who accused Jamil of not being representative of ballroom culture, which was founded by primarily black and Latinx LGBTQ people in New York in the late 1980s.
Trace Lysette, the “Transparent” star who is an active member of ballroom culture, revealed on Twitter that she “interviewed for this gig” and questioned the streamer’s decision to choose Jamil.
“As the mother of a house for nearly a decade it’s kind of kind blowing when ppl with no connection to our culture gets the gig. This is not shade towards Jameela, I love all that she stands for. If anything I question the decision makers,” Lysette wrote.
While “RuPaul’s Drag Race” judge and executive producer Michelle Visage commented on Twitter that there are “literally so many others who actually KNOW about ball who should [be] on”.
Following the response, Jamil refuted the initial press release and reports citing it, saying that she is in fact not slated to MC the show, but is “just one of the judges,” blaming “an inaccurate press release” for the confusion and for triggering a slew of “incorrect news articles.”