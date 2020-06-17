HBO Max Greenlights Adult Animated Series ’10-Year-Old-Tom’

HBO Max has ordered a new adult animated series titled “10-Year-Old-Tom.”

The series hails from writer and executive producer Steve Dildarian, with Nick Weidenfeld also attached as an executive producer.

“Not only is Steve insanely funny, he is one of the rare talents that can write, draw and do voices. He’s the triple threat that is the foundation of all great animated shows,” said Weidenfeld

In the series, Tom grapples with being corrupted by the grownups around him each day just by leaving his house. Bad influences seem to lurk around every corner — litigious parents, drug dealing bus drivers, and band teachers who want to sleep with his mom. If he sets up a lemonade stand, he gets sued for gross negligence. If he plays baseball, he is encouraged to “dabble with roids.” And if he visits the school nurse, he is introduced to the world of insurance fraud. The grownups in Tom’s life all mean well, but somehow just can’t manage to lead by example.

The series will also be executive produced by Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements of Tomorrow Studios, a partnership between Adelstein and ITV Studios. ITV Studios will handle international distribution.

“I’m so excited to be making this show, and couldn’t ask for better partners than HBO Max, Nick Weidenfeld and Tomorrow Studios,” Dildarian said. “I can’t wait to tell these stories through the eyes of Tom, an innocent kid trying to navigate a world that seems to get crazier by the day.”

The series marks a reunion of sorts between Kevin Reilly, chief content officer HBO Max and president TNT, TBS, and TruTV, Suzanna Makkos, executive vice president original comedy and animation, and both Dildarian and Weidenfeld. Reilly and Makkos had a development deal with Dildarian during their tenure at Fox. During that same time Reilly created the animation studio ADHD run by Weidenfeld.

“Steve is a singular comedic voice and also a brilliant visual artist,” Makkos said. “Combined with Nick’s animation acumen, they make for a winning team. We are thrilled to bring that unique combination to HBO Max as they explore the complications and hilarity of being a child in modern America.”

This is one of several adult animated shows HBO Max has commissioned. The recently-launched streamer is also prepping shows such as a revival of “The Boondocks” and new shows “Santa Inc.” and “The Prince.”