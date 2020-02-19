×

HBO Max Orders Erotic Magazine Comedy Pilot From Ellen Rapoport, Paul Feig

CREDIT: Courtesy of Jamie Ferguson

HBO Max has given out a pilot order to the comedy “Minx,” Variety has learned.

The half-hour project is set in 1970s Los Angeles, in which an earnest young feminist joins forces with a low-rent publisher to create the first erotic magazine for women.

Ellen Rapoport is attached to write and executive produce. Paul Feig and Dan Magnante of FeigCo Entertainment will also executive produce. Lionsgate Television, where FeigCo is currently set up under an overall deal, will serve as the studio.

Rapoport most recently wrote the screenplay for the upcoming Netflix comedy film “Desperados” and Paramount’s “Clifford the Big Red Dog” movie. She is repped by Management 360 and Jackoway Tyerman.

“Minx” marks the second HBO Max project announced for Feig. He is also an executive producer on the streamer’s comedy anthology series “Love Life,” with the first season of that show set to star Anna Kendrick. FeigCo is also behind NBC’s musical series “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” as well as the Fox comedy pilot “This Country.”

Feig is repped by CAA and Sloane Offer.

HBO Max is set to launch in May. Other pilots currently in the works at the streamer include the comedy murder mystery “Gumshoe” and the high school drama “Vegas High.” HBO Max is also working on an adaptation of the DC Comic “DMZ,” with Ava DuVernay attached to direct the pilot and executive produce. The service will also be the streaming home of library content such as “Friends,” “The Big Bang Theory,” “The West Wing,” and the entire Studio Ghibli film catalog, among others.

