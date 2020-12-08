HBO Max Comedy Pilot ‘Minx’ Adds Five to Cast, Jake Johnson to Guest Star

The HBO Max comedy pilot “Minx” is rounding out its cast.

Idara Victor, Oscar Montoya, Jessica Lowe, Lennon Parham, and Michael Angarano have all been cast in series regular roles, with Jake Johnson attached to guest star. The group joins previously announced series lead Ophelia Lovebond.

“Minx” is set in 1970s Los Angeles and centers around earnest young feminist Joyce (Lovebond) who joins forces with a low-rent publisher to create the first erotic magazine for women.

Victor, whose past credits include “Shameless” and “Turn,” will play Tina, the publisher’s sardonic secretary.

Montoya will play Richie, the magazine’s recently out of the closet photographer. Montoya is known for appearances on “Reno 911,” “Bless the Harts,” and for hosting the Spanish Acqui Presents podcast.

Lowe of “Wrecked,” “Tacoma FD,” and “Blended” fame will play Bambi, a former centerfold hoping to reinvent herself behind the camera.

Parham will play Shelly, a conventional housewife starting to question her life choices. Parham is known for roles in “Bless This Mess,” “Playing House,” and “Veep.”

Angarano will play Glenn, Joyce’s unsupportive and manipulative ex-boyfriend. Angarano received an Emmy nomination for his role on “This Is Us.” He is also known for “I’m Dying Up Here” and “The Knick.”

Johnson will guest star as Doug, a low rent publisher who teams up Joyce to create the first erotic magazine for women. Johnson is known for his starring role on “New Girl” and in the Oscar-winning film “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”

Victor is represented by A3 Artists Agency, Untitled Entertainment, and Brecheen Feldman Breimer Silver & Thompson. Montoya is repped by APA, Bleecker Street Entertainment, and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher, LLP. Lowe is repped by ICM and Brillstein. Parham is repped by UTA, Rise Management, and Morris Yorn. Angarano is repped by UTA, Lighthouse Management & Media, and Jackoway Austen. Johnson is repped by UTA and Jackoway Austen.

“Minx” is written and executive produced by Ellen Rapoport. Rachel Lee Goldenberg will direct the pilot. Paul Feig and Dan Magnante will executive produce via Feigco Entertainment. Lionsgate Television is the studio.