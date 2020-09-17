HBO to Develop Hip Hop Vampire Drama ‘Thirst’ From Macro Television Studios

HBO is developing a hip hop vampire drama from Macro Television Studios and the writing team of Leah Benavides Rodriguez and Carlito Rodriguez.

Currently titled “Thirst,” the series tells the story of a brilliant but cocky Atlanta rapper who thinks he’s found his way to stardom when he links up with hip-hop’s hottest group. But he has no idea they are hiding a terrifying secret: They are a family of vampires with roots going back centuries.

“Music has been integral to both our lives, and ‘Thirst’ is the perfect opportunity to blend genres, while exploring the intersection of fame, culture and what it means to be American,” Benavides Rodriguez and Rodriguez said in a joint statement. “We’re excited to bring it to life with Macro Television Studios and the rest of our dope team, and thrilled it has found its home at HBO.”

The series is based on an original concept by Kevin Jordan, who will executive produce under his first-look deal with Macro. Benavides Rodriguez and Rodriguez will serve as writers, executive producers and showrunners. Ben Watkins will executive produce via Blue Monday Productions along with Malcolm Spellman and Nichelle Tramble Spellman of The 51. Charles D. King and Marta Fernandez will executive produce for Macro. Macro’s Greta Fuentes will oversee the series along with Fernandez.

Benavides Rodriguez was repped on the deal by Industry Entertainment and Del, Shaw, Moonves. Rodriguez was repped on the deal by Intellectual Property Group and Del Shaw Moonves. Kevin Jordan is repped by CAA.