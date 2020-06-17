Bette Midler, Kaitlyn Dever, Dan Levy, Issa Rae and Sarah Paulson to Star in HBO Quarantine Special ‘Coastal Elites’

HBO is gathering a starry cast together for a quarantine special about politics and the coronavirus pandemic.

The special, titled “Coastal Elites,” will star Bette Midler, Kaitlyn Dever, Dan Levy, Sarah Paulson and Issa Rae as a group of characters who will each deliver a confessional. “Coastal Elites” was produced entirely under quarantine, is slated to air in Sept., and explores “our current world of deeply divided politics and the universal pursuit of human connection.”

The special hails from playwright and screenwriter Paul Rudnick, whose previous entertainment credits include “Addams Family Values” and the 1997 Kevin Kline film “In & Out,” and “Bombshell” director Jay Roach. Both will serve as executive producers with Rudnick writing and Roach directing.

“Paul Rudnick and Jay Roach bring their razor-sharp perspective and wit to HBO,” said Casey Bloys, president of HBO programming. “We are thrilled to partner with them in telling this story, which is uniquely resonant for these times.”

While this marks the first time that Levy and Dever have worked with HBO, Midler, Paulson and Rae have all appeared on the premium cabler before.

News of the special comes only three days after Rae wrapped season 4 of her popular comedy series “Insecure.” Midler meanwhile has had a couple of comedy specials air on the network, and Paulson appeared in the cabler’s classic Western “Deadwood,” as well as the 2012 Roach pic “Game Change.”

“Coastal Elites” is the latest in a growing collection of specials and one-off episodes produced under quarantine. Some of the previous attempts include a special from-home finale of the CBS drama “All Rise,” a quarantine episode of Apple’s “Mythic Quest,” and a reunion special for the NBC sitcom “Parks and Recreation.”

Other executive producers on “Coastal Elites” include Jeffrey Seller, Flody Suarez, Scott Chaloff, and Michelle Graham.