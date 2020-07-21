HBO Orders Kansas Comedy Series ‘Somebody Somewhere’ Starring Bridget Everett

HBO is tapping its ruby slippers and heading to Kansas.

The premium cabler has issued a series order for a new comedy titled “Somebody Somewhere,” which is set in Kansas and will star Kansas-born comedian and singer Bridget Everett.

Inspired by Everett’s life, the series will center around Sam Miller (played by Everett), a true Kansan on the surface who beneath it all struggles to fit the hometown mold. As she grapples with loss and acceptance, singing is Sam’s saving grace and leads her on a journey to discover herself and a community of outsiders that don’t fit in but don’t give up.

Everett is known for her appearances on “Inside Amy Schumer” and recently starred in the Netflix drama “Unbelievable.”

“As a born and bred Kansan, I’m thrilled to share some of the beauty and complexity of the place that I grew up,” said Everett. “For as long as I can remember, I’ve dreamt of making a show on HBO. I’m so grateful to Amy Gravitt, Casey Bloys and the entire HBO family for their faith in ‘Somebody Somewhere. Special thanks to LL COOL J for the words to live by, ‘DDHD. Dreams Don’t Have Deadlines.’”

News of the order was announced by Gravitt, executive vice president of HBO programming.

“As longtime fans of her live shows, we have been looking for the perfect way to showcase Bridget’s many talents,” said Gravitt. “Her quest to rediscover home has truly captured our hearts.”

“Somebody Somewhere” hails from Hannah Bos (“High Maintenance”) and Paul Thureen (“Driveways”) who created the show and will serve as executive producers alongside Everett. The pilot was shot last year in Chicagoland and directed by Jay Duplass. The series is a collaboration between The Mighty Mint and Duplass Brothers Productions.

“Chernobyl” exec producer Carolyn Strauss and “Betty” EP Patricia Breen are also on board. Both Duplass brothers will exec produce alongside their “Room 104” collaborators Mel Eslyn and Tyler Romary.

Everett is represented by WME and Patti Felker and Dave Ryan at Felker, Toczek, Suddleson LLP. Duplass Brothers Productions is repped by ICM Partners.