‘Hawkeye’ Series at Disney Plus Adds Six to Cast, Including Vera Farmiga and Tony Dalton (EXCLUSIVE)

The upcoming “Hawkeye” series at Disney Plus has cast a number of key roles, Variety has learned exclusively from sources.

Along with series leads Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld, Vera Farmiga, Florence Pugh, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Alaqua Cox, and Zahn McClarnon will all appear in the series.

Reps for Disney and the actors did not immediately respond to Variety‘s request for comment.

Farmiga is attached to play the Marvel character Eleanor Bishop, the mother of Kate Bishop (Steinfeld).

Farmiga was previously nominated for the best supporting actress Oscar for her role in “Up in the Air.” She is also known for her starring role in the A&E series “Bates Motel” and in films like “The Departed” and “The Conjuring” and “The Conjuring 2.” She is repped by CAA, Authentic Talent & Literary Management, and Peikoff Mahan.

Fee will play a character named Kazi, most likely short for Kazimierz Kazimierczak, known to Marvel fans as the mercenary villain Clown.

Fee’s onscreen roles include the 2012 film version of “Les Misérables” as well as films like “Animals,” “Boys from County Hell,” and “Pixie.” He will also appear in the upcoming live-action “Cinderella” film. He is repped by Dalzell and Beresford in the U.K., and Paradigm and Untitled Entertainment in the U.S.

Dalton will play Jack Duquesne, more than likely a take on the Marvel character Jacques Duquesne or Swordsman. An early mentor to Hawkeye, Swordsman has been both a hero and a villain in the Marvel comics.

Dalton is known for playing Lalo Salamanca on the hit AMC series “Better Call Saul.” His other roles include the Spanish-language shows “Sr. Ávila,” “Dueños del Paraíso,” and “Los simuladores.” He is repped by Gilbertson Entertainment.

Pugh will reprise the role of spy and assassin Yelena Belova, the sister of Black Widow. Pugh is set to play the character in the upcoming film “Black Widow” opposite Scarlett Johansson, who has played the title character in multiple films throughout the MCU. That film is scheduled to be released in May 2021 after being delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pugh was most recently nominated for an Oscar for her role in the 2019 film “Little Women.” She previously starred in the AMC limited series “The Little Drummer Girl” and in films like “Midsommar,” “Malevolent,” and “Outlaw King.” She is repped by Curtis Brown Group in the U.K., and CAA, Brillstein Entertainment Partners, and Ziffren Brittenham in the U.S. Her involvement in the series was first reported by The Direct.

Newcomer Cox will play Maya Lopez, the true name of the Marvel character Echo, a deaf Native American who is capable of perfectly copying another person’s movements, making her a formidable fighter. The show will mark Cox’s onscreen debut.

McClarnon will play the role of William Lopez, likely a take on Maya’s father Willie “Crazy Horse” Lincoln from the comics.

McClarnon previously starred in shows like “Longmire,” “Fargo,” “Westworld,” “Barkskins,” “The Son,” and “Into the West.” He also recently appeared in the “Shining” sequel “Doctor Sleep.” He is repped by Amsel Eisenstadt Frazier & Hinojosa Talent Agency.

Jonathan Igla is attached to write and executive produce “Hawkeye.” Production recently commenced on the series in Atlanta and New York.

Variety exclusively reported on the “Hawkeye” series last year, with Marvel confirming the news during their Hall H panel at the 2019 San Diego Comic-Con. Variety also exclusively reported on Steinfeld’s involvement in the series, though that has yet to be officially confirmed by Marvel and Disney.

“Hawekeye” is one of several six-to-eight episode Marvel shows hailing from Kevin Feige’s Marvel Studios set up at Disney Plus. “WandaVision” is set to premiere on Jan. 15 on the streamer, with “The Falcon and Winter Soldier,” “Loki” and “Hawkeye” on deck for later in 2021. No premiere dates have been set for the latter three shows. Others include “She-Hulk” starring Tatiana Maslany, “Ms. Marvel” starring newcomer Iman Vellani, and “Moon Knight” with Oscar Isaacs in early talks to star. Variety exclusively reported in September that Samuel L. Jackson could return as Nick Fury in a series in development at Disney Plus.

