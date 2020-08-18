‘Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj’ Canceled at Netflix

Hasan Minhaj’s Netflix weekly talk show “Patriot Act” won’t return for a seventh season, the comedian announced on Tuesday.

“What a run,” Minhaj wrote on Twitter. “‘Patriot Act’ has come to an end. I got to work with the best writers, producers, researchers, and animators in the game. My 2 babies were born and grew up with the show. TY to @netflix and everyone who watched. Now it’s time to return these screens to Best Buy.”

What a run. @patriotact has come to an end. I got to work with the best writers, producers, researchers, and animators in the game. My 2 babies were born and grew up with the show. TY to @Netflix and everyone who watched. Now it’s time to return these screens to Best Buy 😎 pic.twitter.com/4s4TrsKWe6 — Hasan Minhaj (@hasanminhaj) August 18, 2020

“Patriot Act” aired for 39 episodes across six seasons on Netflix and covered timely and topical political and cultural moments. Recent episodes covered the coronavirus crisis, George Floyd’s death at the hands of police officers, the upcoming election and the price of attending college. During its run between October 2018 and June 2020, it was widely praised and won an Emmy and Peabody Award. The final season was postponed due to the pandemic and aired on the streaming service in June. The entire show will continue to be available on Netflix.

Talk shows have been a challenging genre for Netflix’s on-demand service. When it comes to renewal decisions for any program, the company heavily weighs viewership against the cost of production.

In a recent interview with Variety, Minhaj said Netflix’s expansive global reach made it a “no brainer” to work with the streaming giant.

“It allowed me to break out of the cognitive framework of being in the late-night world with multiple Jimmy’s because I was not speaking to the North American audience anymore, I’m speaking to the world,” he said. “When I’m doing a piece about the elections in the Philippines, or censorship in China, or Indian elections, or Saudi Arabia — there are more people outside of the continental United States that know about that stuff, then people here in the States, know about those issues.”

Minhaj also emphasized the need for creators of color to have a bigger platform.

“If you’re a creative of color, now is the time,” he said. “If you have a definitive voice or a project or thing that you want to put forward, I would say, just be unapologetic. Go for it.”