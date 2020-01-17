Harvey Weinstein’s Lawyer Asks Potential Jurors If They Watch ‘Law & Order’

Fictional court made its way into real court when one of Harvey Weinstein’s attorneys brought up “Law & Order” in his line of questioning during jury selection on Thursday.

“I have a great question. I wrote it myself,” Weinstein’s lawyer Damon Cheronis said, approaching prospective jurors with a smirk on his face and a charming laugh. “Does anybody watch ‘Law & Order?'”

When a prospective female juror said she did watch the television series, the lawyer mentioned that he’s never seen the show, quipping, “I think there’s like 20 of them.” Then he asked the woman, “But do you watch them regularly?” She said she typically watches “Law & Order: SVU,” but then she admitted her favorite procedural is actually CBS’ “Criminal Minds.”

Cheronis asked, “Do you root for the prosecution or the defense when you watch ‘Law & Order?'” to which the potential juror skillfully replied, “I root for the jury.”

“Is it a good show?” Cheronis asked the panel of 20 prospective jurors, open-ended for anyone to answer. A different person replied, “It’s mindless,” while another juror said, “It’s background noise.”

Perhaps Weinstein is not a fan of “Law & Order” — while Cheronis was asking prospective jurors about their “Law & Order” consumption habits, Weinstein appeared to be nodding off with his head falling forward, but he then jerked his head up and opened his eyes some more.

Cheronis also asked the panel about the two books authored by the trio of Pulitzer Prize-winning journalists who broke the original Weinstein sexual harassment stories, Ronan Farrow, Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey.

“Has anybody read Ronan Farrow’s book that came out? Has anybody read the NY Times book that came out?” Cheronis asked. “Has anyone seen any documentaries [about Weinstein]?”

No one on the panel suggested that they had read any of the books or seen any Weinstein-centric documentaries.

After two panels of prospective jurors were questioned by Weinstein’s defense and the D.A.’s office, seven jurors were chosen to serve on the two-month rape trial. None of the “Law & Order” fans were ultimately selected for the jury.

In other news, while Cheronis was questioning jurors about “Law & Order” in court, the long-running NBC drama landed its long-awaited streaming home on NBCUniversal’s Peacock streaming service.