×

Harvey Weinstein’s Lawyer Asks Potential Jurors If They Watch ‘Law & Order’

By
Elizabeth Wagmeister

Senior Correspondent

Elizabeth's Most Recent Stories

View All
Mariska Hargitay Harvey Weinstein
CREDIT: Shutterstock/Peter Kramer/NBC

Fictional court made its way into real court when one of Harvey Weinstein’s attorneys brought up “Law & Order” in his line of questioning during jury selection on Thursday.

“I have a great question. I wrote it myself,” Weinstein’s lawyer Damon Cheronis said, approaching prospective jurors with a smirk on his face and a charming laugh. “Does anybody watch ‘Law & Order?'”

When a prospective female juror said she did watch the television series, the lawyer mentioned that he’s never seen the show, quipping, “I think there’s like 20 of them.” Then he asked the woman, “But do you watch them regularly?” She said she typically watches “Law & Order: SVU,” but then she admitted her favorite procedural is actually CBS’ “Criminal Minds.”

Cheronis asked, “Do you root for the prosecution or the defense when you watch ‘Law & Order?'” to which the potential juror skillfully replied, “I root for the jury.”

“Is it a good show?” Cheronis asked the panel of 20 prospective jurors, open-ended for anyone to answer. A different person replied, “It’s mindless,” while another juror said, “It’s background noise.”

Perhaps Weinstein is not a fan of “Law & Order” — while Cheronis was asking prospective jurors about their “Law & Order” consumption habits, Weinstein appeared to be nodding off with his head falling forward, but he then jerked his head up and opened his eyes some more.

Cheronis also asked the panel about the two books authored by the trio of Pulitzer Prize-winning journalists who broke the original Weinstein sexual harassment stories, Ronan Farrow, Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey.

“Has anybody read Ronan Farrow’s book that came out? Has anybody read the NY Times book that came out?” Cheronis asked. “Has anyone seen any documentaries [about Weinstein]?”

No one on the panel suggested that they had read any of the books or seen any Weinstein-centric documentaries.

After two panels of prospective jurors were questioned by Weinstein’s defense and the D.A.’s office, seven jurors were chosen to serve on the two-month rape trial. None of the “Law & Order” fans were ultimately selected for the jury.

In other news, while Cheronis was questioning jurors about “Law & Order” in court, the long-running NBC drama landed its long-awaited streaming home on NBCUniversal’s Peacock streaming service.

More TV

  • Mariska Hargitay Harvey Weinstein

    Harvey Weinstein's Lawyer Asks Potential Jurors If They Watch 'Law & Order'

    Fictional court made its way into real court when one of Harvey Weinstein’s attorneys brought up “Law & Order” in his line of questioning during jury selection on Thursday. “I have a great question. I wrote it myself,” Weinstein’s lawyer Damon Cheronis said, approaching prospective jurors with a smirk on his face and a charming [...]

  • Suranne Jones

    BBC Preps Nuclear Submarine Thriller 'Vigil' With 'Gentleman Jack' Star

    “Gentleman Jack” and “Doctor Foster” star Suranne Jones is to take the lead in “Vigil,” a nuclear submarine thriller for the BBC from World Productions, the makers of “Line of Duty” and “Bodyguard.” “Vigil” is written and created by Tom Edge, who penned Judy Garland biopic “Judy,” with episodes by Ed Macdonald, whose credits include “The End of [...]

  • Katie Couric, Stephen King Projects in

    Katie Couric, Stephen King Projects in Development at AMC

    Katie Couric, Stephen King and “The Report” director Scott Z. Burns are several of the creatives who are getting into business with AMC. The network has unveiled an extensive development slate which includes both AMC Studios series being eyed for the company’s Entertainment Group, as well as projects that are being developed with an eye [...]

  • Courtney B. Vance Kenya Barris ABC

    Courtney B. Vance Boards Peter Moffat Drama '61st Street' at AMC

    Courtney B. Vance has found his next leading role. The “American Crime Story” star has been cast in the upcoming AMC drama “61st Street,”  which hails from showrunner and executive producer Peter Moffat as well as executive producer Michael B. Jordan. “61st Street,” which has been ordered as a two-season television event series with eight [...]

  • Tina Fey

    Peacock Announces Original Series From Tina Fey, Partnership With Kevin Hart

    Peacock unveiled more of its original programming slate just ahead of its investor presentation on Thursday. First up, the NBCUniversal streamer has ordered a comedy titled “Girls5Eva” from executive producer Tina Fey, about a one-hit-wonder girl group from the 90’s that reunites to give their pop star dreams one more shot. Peacock has also ordered [...]

  • NBCU Peacock

    NBCU's Peacock Pricing and Launch Dates Announced

    Peacock will unfold its tail feathers this spring for Comcast customers — and will launch widely across the U.S. this summer. The streaming service from Comcast and NBCUniversal will be available April 15 in an early version for Comcast’s Xfinity TV and broadband-only customers. It will debut nationally July 15, including a free, ad-supported version [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad