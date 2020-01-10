Harry Hains, ‘American Horror Story’ and ‘The OA’ Actor, Dies at 27

Actor Harry Hains, best known for his appearances in FX’s “American Horror Story” and Netflix’s “The OA,” died on Tuesday, his mother, actress Jane Badler, confirmed Friday on Instagram. He was 27.

“On Jan. 7 my beautiful son died. He was 27 and had the world at his feet. But sadly he struggled with mental illness and addiction,” Badler wrote in her caption, accompanied by multiple photos of Hains. “A brilliant spark shone bright too short a time … I will miss you Harry every day of my life.”

A memorial service will be held in his honor at Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Hains appeared in one episode of “ American Horror Story ,” in addition to Amazon’s crime drama “Sneaky Pete” and Netflix’s sci-fi drama “ The OA .” He also had roles in indies, including the 2015 drama “The Surface.”

Badler, also an actor, starred in the 1980s sci-fi drama “V” and its 2009 remake.

