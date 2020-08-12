‘Harriet the Spy’ Animated Series Starring Beanie Feldstein, Jane Lynch Set at Apple

Apple has ordered an animated series based on the classic children’s book “Harriet the Spy” by Louise Fitzhugh, Variety has learned.

Beanie Feldstein will voice the titular Harriet, while Jane Lynch will play her nanny, Ole Golly. In addition, Lacey Chabert will voice Marion Hawthorne, the queen bee at Harriet’s school.

Like the book, the series will be set in 1960s New York City. Eleven-year-old Harriet is described as fiercely independent, adventurous, and curious. More than anything, Harriet wants to be a writer, and in order to be a good writer she needs to know everything, and in order to know everything, she has to be a spy.

The series will be written and executive produced by Will McRobb, co-creator of the classic Nickelodeon series “The Adventures of Pete & Pete.” Lisa Henson and Halle Stanford will executive produce via The Jim Henson Company. John W. Hyde and Terissa Kelston will executive produce for Rehab Entertainment. Wendy Moss-Klein and Nancy Steingard of 2 Friends Entertainment will also serve as executive producers, with Sidney Clifton producing. Titmouse Animation Studios will provide the animation for the series.

This is not the first time that the novel has been adapted for the screen. Nickelodeon produced a feature film based on the book in 1996 starring Michelle Trachtenberg as Harriet and Rosie O’Donnell as Ole Golly. The Disney Channel aired the film “Harriet the Spy: Blog Wars” in 2010.

Apple and the Jim Henson Company have previously partnered on the short-form series “Fraggle Rock: Rock On” and are currently working on a full-length reboot of “Fraggle Rock.” Apple’s other children’s programming includes “Ghostwriter” and “Peanuts in Space: Secrets of Apollo 10.” The streamer also has deals with the Sesame Workshop as well as the Maurice Sendak Foundation.

(Pictured: Beanie Feldstein)