‘Harlots,’ ‘Reprisal’ Canceled at Hulu

Both “Harlots” and “Reprisal” have been canceled at Hulu, Variety has confirmed.

“Harlots” wrapped its third and final season on the streamer last August, while “Reprisal” aired its one and only season in December.

“Harlots” took place in 18th century London and follows the Wells family as they try to run a successful brothel despite strong competition from their rival, Lydia Quigley. The series starred Samantha Morton, Lesley Manville, Jessica Brown-Findlay, and Eloise Smyth. Liv Tyler also appeared beginning in Season 2. The series hailed from the creative team of Moira Buffini, Alison Newman, Alison Owen, Debra Hayward and Alison Carpenter. Monumental Pictures produced.

“Reprisal” was described as a hyper-kinetic revenge tale following a relentless femme fatale (Abigail Spencer) who, after being left for dead, leads a vengeful campaign against a bombastic gang of gear heads.

It starred Spencer, Rodrigo Santoro, Mena Massoud, Rhys Wakefield, and Madison Davenport. Josh Corbin, Warren Littlefield, Barry Jossen, and Jonathan Van Tulleken served as executive producers. Co-executive producers were Ann Johnson and Graham Littlefield.

Following the Fox-Disney merger, Hulu began airing FX programming recently, including new shows like “Devs” and “Mrs. America” in addition to library titles like “Atlanta” and “Sons of Anarchy.”

Other current Hulu shows include comedies like “Ramy,” “PEN15,” “Dollface,” “Shrill,” and “Solar Opposites.” On the drama side, Hulu’s flagship show “The Handmaid’s Tale” aired its third season last August. Other Hulu dramas are “Castle Rock,” “The Great,” and “Little Fires Everywhere.”