CBS All Access to Develop ‘Happy Face’ True Crime Podcast as Series, Robert and Michelle King to Produce

Robert and Michelle King are attached to executive produce a series adaptation of the iHeart Media true crime podcast “Happy Face” currently in development at CBS All Access, Variety has learned.

“Happy Face” is inspired by the true story of Melissa Moore, who discovered at age 15 that her father, whom she loved dearly, was the prolific serial killer known as Happy Face. As an adult Melissa has changed her name, guarded her secret and cut off all ties to her father who is currently serving life in prison, but when he contacts her to take credit for more victims, Melissa is pulled into an extraordinary investigation into her father’s crimes, the impact they had on his victims’ families and ultimately into reckoning with her own identity.

Jennifer Cacicio will lead the writers room and serve as executive producer. Cacicio previously worked with the Kings on the upcoming Showtime limited series “Your Honor.” In addition, Liz Glotzer of King Size Productions will also executive produce along with Moore and Bob Pittman and Conal Byrne of iHeart Media. CBS Television Studios will serve as the studio.

The Kings are currently under an overall deal at CBS TV Studios. They currently oversee the critically-acclaimed drama “The Good Fight” at CBS All Access, which was renewed for a fifth season back in May. Other projects besides “Your Honor” include the supernatural drama “Evil” at CBS, which is going into its second season.

The Kings are repped by UTA and Del Shaw Moonves. Cacicio is repped by UTA and Heroes and Villains Entertainment. iHeart Media and Moore are also repped by UTA, which brokered the deal on their behalf.

It was announced yesterday that CBS All Access will rebrand as Paramount Plus in early 2021. The move comes as ViacomCBS looks to make itself a bigger player in the global streaming market.