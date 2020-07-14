‘Happy Endings’ Virtual Reunion Set at Sony Pictures Television (EXCLUSIVE)

Break out your Xela kickball tee and kiss your Mandonna poster, “Happy Endings” will deliver a virtual reunion that includes the full, original cast performing new scripted material, Variety has learned exclusively.

In order to raise money and awareness for Color of Change and José Andrés’ World Central Kitchen supporting Black Lives Matter and COVID-19 relief efforts, Sony Pictures Television (which produced the series that ran for three seasons on ABC) has partnered with the executive producers and cast of “Happy Endings” for this special event taking place Monday, July 20 at 4 p.m. PT on the Sony Pictures Television YouTube page.

“For years, the people — and multiple networks — have spoken: They do not want this show to continue. Undeterred, we were finally able to convince them to at least let us do just one weird Zoom thing, as long as we did it ourselves and it was for charity,” said series creator David Caspe in a statement. “So if you want to watch, please donate to Color of Change and World Central Kitchen, two incredible organizations fighting to make the world a safer, more equitable, just place for all.”

Cast members Eliza Coupe, Elisha Cuthbert, Zachary Knighton, Adam Pally, Damon Wayans, Jr. and Casey Wilson will all take part, as will a “surprise special guest.” They will perform “And The Pandemmy Goes To…” from the writers of “Happy Endings” and then participate in a live Q&A. Fans can submit their questions using #AskHappyEndings and tag @HappyEndings.

Sony Pictures Television is making a contribution to both causes on behalf of the “Happy Endings” family and is encouraging fans to directly support relief efforts as well.

“Happy Endings” originally aired on ABC between 2011 and 2013 and delivered 57 filmed episodes. It centered on a group of friends living in Chicago, navigating their careers, relationships and extended close-knit group after Alex (Cuthbert) left Dave (Knighton) at the altar. The show’s writers put together one additional special “future” episode in 2016 for Entertainment Weekly’s PopFest. Entitled “Happy To Be Here,” it brought its characters full-circle by ending on Dave and Alex waking up in bed together right before their wedding.

“Happy Endings” now joins a slew of fan-favorite series that have been using the coronavirus pandemic’s production shutdown to bring beloved casts back together for an online experience. Previous ones have included “The Nanny,” “Teen Wolf,” “Melrose Place” and “Zoey 101.”

Color of Change is the nation’s largest online racial justice organization that helps people respond effectively to injustice in the world around us and moves decision-makers in corporations and government to create a more human and less hostile world for Black people in America. World Central Kitchen is a team of food first responders, helping to get fresh, nourishing meals to responders working on the front lines and vulnerable communities across the country.