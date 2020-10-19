‘Happy Days’ Cast to Reunite for Democratic Party of Wisconsin Fundraiser

The cast of “Happy Days” is reuniting to raise money for the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, the state in which the classic show is set.

Henry Winkler, Ron Howard, Don Most, Anson Williams, Marion Ross and writer Lowell Ganz will all make an appearance at the virtual fundraiser on Oct. 25 at 6 p.m. CT. More special guests will be announced ahead of the event, and guests can donate any amount over $1 to attend. During the reunion, the cast will participate in a Q&A and share behind-the-scenes stories, in addition to other surprises.

“We’re thrilled a show made famous in Milwaukee is coming back home to help make Donald Trump a one-term President,” said Ben Wikler, Chair of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin. “We know all roads to the White House go through the Badger State, and with the cast of ‘Happy Days’ helping us raise money to take back the White House, we believe even more we can deliver a victory on Nov. 3.”

The Democratic Party of Wisconsin has previously held several star-studded reunions in order to fundraise for democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. In September alone, the party reunited the casts of “Parks and Recreation,” “Veep” and “The Princess Bride” in hopes of getting Biden in the White House. Wisconsin is a crucial swing state in presidential elections, making it a particular focus of the democratic party with President Donald Trump running for re-election.

More information on the virtual event can be found on the Democratic Party of Wisconsin’s website.